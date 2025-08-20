 VIDEO: Ganpati Visarjan Issues Will Be Solved By Pune Police, No Need For My Intervention, Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
Recently, Ganesh Mandals in Pune have raised the demand to immerse their Ganesh idols early, without waiting for the Manache Ganpatis. The Manache Ganpati Mandals hold the ceremonial right to lead the immersion procession in the afternoon, a tradition with over a century of ritual significance in Pune

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 07:29 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Ganpati Visarjan Issues Will Be Solved By Pune Police, No Need For My Intervention, Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | File Photo

Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has entrusted Pune Police with the responsibility of carrying out the Ganeshotsav Festival smoothly. He said that any issues regarding the Ganpati Visarjan (Immersion) will be solved by Pune Police, with no need for his intervention.

Fadnavis was on a Pune tour today. While speaking to the media at Pimpri-Chinchwad's Wakad, he spoke about multiple issues.

Many Ganesh Mandals proposed to begin immersion processions as early as 7 am, instead of waiting until the Manache Mandals start in the late morning or afternoon. They argue that waiting until late at night causes logistical challenges, financial burdens, and diminishes the festival experience for their members. However, Manache Ganpati Mandals have opposed breaking this sequence, warning it could lead to confusion, security challenges, and impact the sanctity of the event.

When asked about this, Devendra Fadnavis said, "Every year, this question is raised in Pune. Then Punekars and Pune Police collaboratively solve it. For that, the Chief Minister has never had to intervene. Even this time, the Chief Minister doesn’t have to intervene."

The government will provide help to farmers after the Panchanama

Talking about farmers’ losses due to recent rains, Fadnavis said, "Yesterday, I announced that after Panchanamas are done, everyone will be provided with help. Fourteen lakh acres of land belonging to farmers, with crops, were destroyed due to the rains. The rainfall has continued for the last four days. In four days, such help cannot be given. There is a procedure. We have to do Panchanamas, then we will provide help. Orders for Panchanamas have been given. After that, help will be given as soon as possible."

