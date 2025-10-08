‘My Name Is Being Defamed’: Gautami Patil Breaks Silence, Says Driver Was Behind The Wheel In Pune Accident - VIDEOS | Sourced

Pune: Marathi Lavani dancer Gautami Patil appeared visibly emotional and confronted the media with tears after her car was involved in an accident in Pune last week. Patil's driver was driving the car which crashed with a parked auto rickshaw, and the rickshaw driver was injured. After trolling and criticisms across social media, Gautami Patil met with the media, declaring that she would refuse to meet the family of the auto-rickshaw driver involved.

Watch Videos:

Background

On the night of September 30, near Navale Bridge in Pune, a speeding car collided violently with an auto-rickshaw, critically injuring the rickshaw driver. During the police investigation, it was revealed that the car involved belonged to Gautami Patil. This revelation sparked calls from some quarters to have Patil arrested or at least questioned for her role.

As pressure mounted, the actress came under intense criticism and social media trolling. State minister Chandrakant Patil intervened by contacting authorities regarding the case. A video regarding this went viral where Chandrakant Patil reportedly told the local DCP, 'Pick her up.'

Gautami Patil’s Response

Under heavy public scrutiny, Gautami Patil addressed the media, breaking down in tears. She insisted that she was not in the car at the time of the accident. She said her driver was behind the wheel. She added that upon learning of the collision, she had attempted to extend help. However, according to her, the offer of support was declined by the rickshaw driver’s family. The rickshaw driver's family reportedly insisted on proceeding through legal channels instead.

Patil said she had already provided full cooperation to the police. She handed over car documents and the driver’s identity and gave statements about her whereabouts at the time of the crash. She expressed frustration that despite her compliance, her name was being dragged into this case. “Where I had no connection, my name is being defamed,” she said through sobs.

When asked whether she would visit the injured rickshaw driver’s family to express condolences, she firmly replied that she would not. She cited the harsh trolling she has confronted and said she was deeply hurt by unjustified allegations.

She said, “If I truly were guilty, I would have accepted all the trolling and allegations. I have done nothing wrong. I will follow legal methods.” Her lawyer, meanwhile, stated that the accident was caused by her driver and that all relevant information has been handed over to investigators. He claimed that Patil’s reputation is under assault by baseless public allegations.