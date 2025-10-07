 District Collector Orders Quarterly Audits Of All Sonography Centres In Nashik
Outgoing district collector, Jalaj Sharma, has directed that all sonography centres in Nashik district will now be inspected every three months to ensure strict implementation of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 11:27 PM IST
Speaking at a meeting of the District Vigilance Committee, Sharma said quarterly inspections would include mandatory auditing of the F-forms maintained by the centres. He also instructed officials to gather data on pregnant women registered at government hospitals who did not deliver there, to ensure proper monitoring and follow-up.

Emphasising the importance of community outreach, Sharma said counselling families—particularly mothers—whose first child is a girl could help address gender imbalance in the district. “Awareness and counselling at the right time can positively influence social attitudes and help improve the gender ratio,” he said.

The meeting was attended by District Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil, District Women and Child Development Officer Sunil Dusane, and senior officials from the district health department.

