Nashik's Wing Commander Anand Agashe Awarded Vayu Sena Medal For Rescuing Over 1K Lives In Himachal Floods |

Wing Commander Anand Vinayak Agashe of Nashik has been awarded the Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) for his exceptional courage and leadership during a major rescue operation in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district.

The award, conferred by President Droupadi Murmu on the eve of the 78th Independence Day, will be presented today on the occasion of Vayu Sena Diwas.

Agashe, the commanding officer of a helicopter unit, led a series of daring rescue missions in August 2023 after the gates of the Maharana Pratap Sagar Dam were opened due to heavy rainfall, triggering severe flooding across the region. Operating under extreme weather conditions and low visibility, Agashe and his team airlifted hundreds of stranded people to safety.

According to the Ministry of Defence, many residents were trapped on rooftops as floodwaters rose rapidly. Flying at low altitudes amid high-tension wires, towers and tall trees, Agashe rescued 42 people in immediate danger and ultimately saved 1,002 lives, including patients, pregnant women, elderly and disabled individuals. Each sortie lasted 15 to 20 minutes and required precise manoeuvring and intense concentration.

The ministry said Agashe coordinated closely with the National Disaster Management Authority, monitoring real-time weather conditions to plan safe flight routes. His “meticulous planning, exceptional flying skill and composure under pressure” turned a life-threatening mission into a landmark success.

Despite strong winds and turbulent conditions, Agashe displayed remarkable discipline and courage. His efforts, officials said, not only saved countless lives but also exemplified the professionalism and humanitarian spirit of the Indian Air Force.

Read Also PCMC Chief Shekhar Singh Appointed Nashik Kumbh Mela Commissioner

For his bravery and exemplary service, Wing Commander Anand Vinayak Agashe has been honoured with the Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry).