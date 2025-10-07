 Nashik Collector Takes Pink E-Rickshaw To Work, Resolves To Go Vehicle-Free Monthly
Milind Sajgure
Updated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 11:04 PM IST
article-image
District Collector Jalaj Sharma, known for his environment-friendly initiatives, travelled to work on Monday morning in a pink e-rickshaw driven by a beneficiary of the state’s women empowerment scheme. The gesture was part of his personal resolution to commute to the office once a month without using an official vehicle.

Sharma travelled from his residence to the District Collector’s office in an e-rickshaw operated by Vaishnavi Umakant Sakhere, one of the women beneficiaries under the state government’s Pink e-rickshaw scheme. The initiative aims to provide 1,000 pink e-rickshaws to women across Nashik through the District Women and Child Development Department.

Speaking about the decision, Sharma said, “Environmental conservation is a collective responsibility. As part of this responsibility, it has been decided not to use vehicles on the first Monday of every month. The aim is to reduce pollution, conserve the environment, and save fuel. This will also help raise awareness among citizens.”

Sakhere said, “District Collector Jalaj Sharma travelled from his residence to the office in my rickshaw. This is my honour and has helped boost my morale.”

District Women and Child Development Officer Sunil Dusane accompanied the Collector during the ride.

Over the years, Sharma has implemented several innovative administrative initiatives aimed at improving governance and citizen welfare. He was earlier felicitated in New Delhi on Civil Services Day in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and recognised by Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal for successfully implementing the One District–One Product scheme.

Sharma, who sometimes cycles or walks to work, said he hopes his monthly ‘no-vehicle day’ will inspire others to adopt sustainable practices in their daily lives.

