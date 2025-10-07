Twin Murders Rattle Nashik: Son Kills Mother, Man Stabbed On Jai Bhavani Road |

In a shocking incident, a 28-year-old man allegedly killed his mother with a sharp weapon in the Satpur area of Nashik on Tuesday morning, just hours after another murder was reported on Jai Bhavani Road. The twin incidents have rattled residents and pushed the number of murders in the city to 45 this year.

Police identified the deceased woman as Mangal Gholap, aged 55, and the accused as her son, Swapnil Gholap. According to preliminary information, Swapnil, suspected to be addicted to ganja, attacked his mother following a family dispute. She died on the spot.

Satpur police reached the scene soon after receiving the alert, took Swapnil into custody, and began further investigation. Officers said the motive behind the attack is not yet clear, though addiction and domestic discord appear to be key factors. Forensic teams inspected the site and collected medical evidence.

Earlier the same morning, Amol Meshram (43) was murdered in Sabarmati Society on Jai Bhavani Road in the Nashik Road area. Police suspect both incidents to be unrelated but part of a worrying rise in violent crimes across the city.

With 45 murders reported in just nine months, Nashik’s rising crime rate has become a serious concern. The Police Commissionerate has ordered a swift investigation and announced a special campaign to curb violent offences.

Police have urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities. Residents, meanwhile, have demanded stronger preventive measures to restore public confidence and ensure safety in the city.