 ‘Make Nashik Crime-Free, Don't Shield Anyone’: BJP’s Sunil Kedar To Police
BJP Nashik metropolitan district president Sunil Kedar has urged the city police to intensify their crackdown on criminal activities and work towards making Nashik a crime-free city.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 10:50 PM IST
‘Make Nashik Crime-Free, Don't Shield Anyone’: BJP’s Sunil Kedar To Police | Video Screengrab

BJP Nashik metropolitan district president Sunil Kedar has urged the city police to intensify their crackdown on criminal activities and work towards making Nashik a crime-free city. He also appealed to police officers and personnel not to support or shield anyone involved in criminal acts, regardless of their political or social standing.

Kedar’s remarks come amid a recent spike in crimes in the Nashik metropolitan area, including murders, robberies, rapes, gang wars, extortion, intimidation of traders, and growing drug use among youth. The BJP had earlier submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, seeking strong measures to curb the rise in criminal activities.

Following the meeting, the Chief Minister reportedly issued strict directives to law enforcement authorities to take immediate and uncompromising action against offenders. Kedar said the results of these directives have begun to show, with police intensifying efforts across the city. “The police should continue their strict actions without sparing anyone or showing bias. Their goal should be to make Nashik a crime-free city,” he said.

Call to probe political links

Kedar alleged that certain white-collar politicians in Nashik were covertly supporting criminal networks. “Some white-collar politicians are still encouraging those who commit organised crimes behind the scenes. Their call detail records (CDRs) should also be examined so that the real motive behind such support is exposed,” he said.

He added that Chief Minister Fadnavis is closely monitoring the situation and has taken a serious view of the rising criminal incidents in Nashik. “The police department must act impartially, without political influence, and work with full determination to make Nashik truly crime-free,” Kedar stated in his letter to the authorities.

