PCMC Chief Shekhar Singh Appointed Nashik Kumbh Mela Commissioner

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle announced by the Maharashtra Government on Tuesday, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh (IAS) has been appointed as the Commissioner of the Kumbh Mela in Nashik.

Succeeding IAS Rajesh Patil, Singh took charge of PCMC in August 2022. During his tenure, Singh focused on strengthening e-governance systems, road infrastructure, and improving public amenities.

Singh was also at the forefront of managing the civic body’s response to the post-pandemic challenges. He also aggressively implemented urban expansion in the rapidly growing industrial hub.

While the Maha Metro Managing Director Shravan Hardikar, IAS, will hold an additional charge as the commissioner of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Hardikar had previously served as PCMC chief as well.

Other key transfers across the state include:

- M. Devendra Singh, District Collector of Ratnagiri, has been appointed Member Secretary, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), Mumbai.

- Jalaj Sharma, District Collector of Nashik, has been named Metropolitan Commissioner, Nashik Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA).

- Ayush Prasad, District Collector of Jalgaon, has been transferred as District Collector, Nashik.

- Rohan Ghughe, CEO of Zilla Parishad Thane, will now serve as District Collector, Jalgaon.

- Sanjay Kolte, Managing Director of Shivshahi Rehabilitation Project, Mumbai, has been appointed Sugar Commissioner, Pune.

- Manoj Jindal, Joint Managing Director of MSRDC, Mumbai, has been appointed District Collector, Ratnagiri.