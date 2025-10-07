Pune: Fourth Case Filed Against Nilesh Ghaywal For Obtaining Passport Through Forgery |

Kothrud Police have registered a fresh case against gangster Nilesh Ghaywal for allegedly obtaining a passport using forged documents. This is the fourth case registered against him following the Kothrud firing case on September 17.

According to the complaint filed by Police Sub-Inspector Mohan Jadhav, the case has been registered at the Kothrud Police Station against Nilesh Bansilal Ghaywal (49) and two others who helped him in obtaining the passport.

Additionally, the Police recently conducted a search operation at Ghaiwal’s residence and office in Sant Dnyaneshwar Colony, Kothrud. During the search, the Police seized two live cartridges, land documents related to Dharashiv, Pune, Mulshi, and Jamkhed, and 10 tolas of gold ornaments.

Gangster Ghaywal is on the run after his gang members allegedly opened fire on a Kothrud resident, Prakash Dhumal and attacked Vaibhav Sathe, a youth from the same locality near the Mutheshwar Mitra Mandal area in Kothrud, following an argument over not giving way to their two-wheeler. In that case, Ghaywal and 10 others were booked and action was taken against them under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

The investigation has now revealed that Ghaywal travelled to Switzerland on a 90-day visa using a fake passport. He allegedly obtained the passport using forged documents and a fabricated address from Ahilyanagar. Based on this, Kothrud Police have filed charges under various sections related to forgery, use of electronic means to create fake documents, and violations of the Passport Act.

Ghaywal’s alleged Marathwada connections have been suspected following the recent Kothrud raid, and the Pune police have asked the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to check Ghaywal’s unclaimed property.

Now, PMC is expected to take action and seize unauthorised properties and check the outstanding property dues.

Moreover, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Pune Police has also taken strict action against notorious gangster Nilesh Ghaywal and his family by freezing 10 bank accounts and seizing Rs 38.26 lakh.