Pune Viral: PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram Inspects Pothole Repairs; Netizens Call It ‘Failure Of Entire Administration’ | X/@MulaMutha

Pune Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram recently inspected pothole repairs on Ganeshkhind Road. A picture of him printed in a newspaper has gone viral on social media. The caption read, "Pune Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram inspects pothole repairs on Ganeshkhind Road following an increasing number of complaints about the poor state of roads."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, netizens called it a "failure of the entire administration." A user who shared the picture wrote, "When ⁦@pmccarepune's head is reduced to this, it is a failure of the entire administration down the line."

Read Also Pune To Face Major Water Cut On October 9: PMC Urges Citizens To Store Water In Advance

A user commented, "If @navalMH wants to understand the real road issues, I am happy to invite him to have a ride between Ganga Satellite to Wanawadi Police Chowki. He would have the best bumpy ride of his lifetime. @PMCPune has already declared that area as an Adventure Zone!"

"Exactly. If @CMOMaharashtra has to raise concerns about poor road conditions with @pmccarepune, then it reflects the ineffective and pathetic condition of the entire organisation down the line," another user wrote.

"Naval Kishore Ram thinks Pune is a comfort posting for him; no one will hold him accountable, that's why the whole city is in shambles. Even the Ganesh Visarjan spots were poorly planned; they took out our idol by just dipping it five times and putting it in a temporary room, without explanation. PMC staff asked for money there as well. What should we expect from such a failed administration? The Visarjan thing offended me a lot," a third user stated.

Check out the reactions below:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)