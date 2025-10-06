Pune: ‘What Job Does Rohit Pawar Have? Mind Your Stature’, Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil Triggered Over Criticism - VIDEO | Sourced

Pune: A fierce political spat has erupted in Maharashtra after a car accident involving lavani dancer Gautami Patil sparked public shares of criticisms between leading figures of BJP and NCP-SP. NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar had criticised BJP Minister Chandrakant Patil, and Patil has replied. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Patil lost his cool at Rohit Pawar's comments.

Accident and Allegations

According to reports, Gautami Patil’s car, driven by her driver, struck a rickshaw driver who sustained serious injuries. The incident happened last week in the Wadgaon Budruk area. The driver’s family demanded that the vehicle owner be arrested and full compensation paid. In response, Chandrakant Patil, acting as a mediator, called the zonal DCP and demanded action. He claimed in public statements that while Gautami admitted she was not in the vehicle at the time, she acknowledged that the car was hers and pledged to bear the full medical burden.

Clash Over Gautami Patil Accident

The friction escalated when Rohit Pawar released a video on X (formerly Twitter) questioning the manner in which Chandrakant Patil had intervened. Pawar criticised the minister for allegedly applying pressure on the police. In the video, Chandrakant Patil can be seen ordering police to “pick up” Gautami Patil. People then questioned how this was possible, as Gautami herself was not present in the car.

Rohit Pawar criticised Kothrud MLA Chandrakant Patil, saying, "Nilesh Ghaywal ran away out of the country, evading arrest. He ran away from your constituency. But for his arrest you never called police?" Rohit Pawar further also said he doesn't know Gautami Patil, and if she is guilty, take action against her. He also said the rickshaw driver's family needs compensation.

Chandrakant Patil's Reply

When Patil was asked about Rohit Pawar's statements during a media interaction, losing his coolness, Chandrakant Patil retorted sharply. He accused Rohit Pawar of overstepping his bounds and presuming to “teach” seasoned politicians.

“What job or business does Rohit Pawar have? He has become a leader. Mind your own stature before lecturing others. Should I say openly what I did in the Nilesh Ghaywal case? Did the lookout notice get issued on its own? Rohit Pawar has a habit of banging the drums every time,” said Minister Patil.