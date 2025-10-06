Pune: Live Worms Found In Cheese Toast At Kalyaninagar's Irani Café; Family Falls Ill - VIDEO | Video Screengrab

Pune: A family’s outing to a popular Irani café in Kalyaninagar turned unpleasant after they reportedly found live worms wriggling inside a cheese toast they had ordered. The shocking incident occurred at a well-known eatery in the area. This lead to food poisoning-like symptoms among the family members shortly after consumption.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to reports, the family had visited the prominent café for breakfast when one of them noticed movement in the cheese toast. Upon closer inspection, they discovered live worms in the food item. The family immediately raised the issue with the café staff. However, they claimed they were allegedly met with indifference. Soon after the meal, the affected family members began experiencing nausea and stomach discomfort.

The family later took to social media to share their ordeal. They posted photos and videos as evidence. The post quickly went viral and has drawn outrage from Pune residents and regular customers of the café. Many demanded strict health inspections and action against eateries neglecting hygiene standards.

Read Also Pune Police Constable Attacked With Koyta On Law College Road; 2 Assailants Absconding

Following the uproar, local health officials are expected to investigate the matter and check the café’s kitchen and food storage conditions. The incident has once again raised serious concerns about food safety and hygiene in Pune’s eateries. Kalyaninagar is especially popular for punekars as residents across the city come to this place for quality the restaurants in this area provides.

Authorities have urged citizens to report similar incidents to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to ensure necessary action and maintain public health standards.