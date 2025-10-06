 Pune: Live Worms Found In Cheese Toast At Kalyaninagar's Irani Café; Family Falls Ill - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Live Worms Found In Cheese Toast At Kalyaninagar's Irani Café; Family Falls Ill - VIDEO

Pune: Live Worms Found In Cheese Toast At Kalyaninagar's Irani Café; Family Falls Ill - VIDEO

According to reports, the family had visited the prominent café for breakfast when one of them noticed movement in the cheese toast. Upon closer inspection, they discovered live worms in the food item. The family immediately raised the issue with the café staff

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 12:26 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Live Worms Found In Cheese Toast At Kalyaninagar's Irani Café; Family Falls Ill - VIDEO | Video Screengrab

Pune: A family’s outing to a popular Irani café in Kalyaninagar turned unpleasant after they reportedly found live worms wriggling inside a cheese toast they had ordered. The shocking incident occurred at a well-known eatery in the area. This lead to food poisoning-like symptoms among the family members shortly after consumption.

According to reports, the family had visited the prominent café for breakfast when one of them noticed movement in the cheese toast. Upon closer inspection, they discovered live worms in the food item. The family immediately raised the issue with the café staff. However, they claimed they were allegedly met with indifference. Soon after the meal, the affected family members began experiencing nausea and stomach discomfort.

The family later took to social media to share their ordeal. They posted photos and videos as evidence. The post quickly went viral and has drawn outrage from Pune residents and regular customers of the café. Many demanded strict health inspections and action against eateries neglecting hygiene standards.

Read Also
Pune Police Constable Attacked With Koyta On Law College Road; 2 Assailants Absconding
article-image

Following the uproar, local health officials are expected to investigate the matter and check the café’s kitchen and food storage conditions. The incident has once again raised serious concerns about food safety and hygiene in Pune’s eateries. Kalyaninagar is especially popular for punekars as residents across the city come to this place for quality the restaurants in this area provides. 

FPJ Shorts
UP Man Allegedly Shot Dead By Cousin Over Dog Carcass Dispute In Shahjahanpur, Police Launch Hunt For Accused
UP Man Allegedly Shot Dead By Cousin Over Dog Carcass Dispute In Shahjahanpur, Police Launch Hunt For Accused
Hundreds of Trekkers Stranded At 16,000 Feet After Blizzard Strikes Near Mount Everest; Rescued By Authorities | Video
Hundreds of Trekkers Stranded At 16,000 Feet After Blizzard Strikes Near Mount Everest; Rescued By Authorities | Video
ACP Vishnu Murthy Who Warned Pushpa 2 Actor Allu Arjun Dies
ACP Vishnu Murthy Who Warned Pushpa 2 Actor Allu Arjun Dies
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Inaugurates Multiple Welfare & Developmental Projects In Chennai; Details Inside
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Inaugurates Multiple Welfare & Developmental Projects In Chennai; Details Inside

Authorities have urged citizens to report similar incidents to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to ensure necessary action and maintain public health standards.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Live Worms Found In Cheese Toast At Kalyaninagar's Irani Café; Family Falls Ill - VIDEO

Pune: Live Worms Found In Cheese Toast At Kalyaninagar's Irani Café; Family Falls Ill - VIDEO

VIDEO: Nashik Police Launch Major 'Combing Operation' To Curb Rising Crime

VIDEO: Nashik Police Launch Major 'Combing Operation' To Curb Rising Crime

Pune: Ex-IAS Officer Dilip Shinde Accused Of Misusing Power, Displaying Beacon Illegally - VIDEO

Pune: Ex-IAS Officer Dilip Shinde Accused Of Misusing Power, Displaying Beacon Illegally - VIDEO

'AI Can’t Replicate Heartbreak Or Human Emotion,' Says Chetan Bhagat At Launch Of His New Novel...

'AI Can’t Replicate Heartbreak Or Human Emotion,' Says Chetan Bhagat At Launch Of His New Novel...

PHOTOS: 49 Butterfly Species Recorded In Pune’s Grasslands During Wildlife Week

PHOTOS: 49 Butterfly Species Recorded In Pune’s Grasslands During Wildlife Week