 Pune Police Constable Attacked With Koyta On Law College Road; 2 Assailants Absconding
Pune Police Constable Attacked With Koyta On Law College Road; 2 Assailants Absconding

Pune Police Constable Attacked With Koyta On Law College Road; 2 Assailants Absconding

The injured officer has been identified as Amol Katkar, currently serving with Crime Branch Unit 3. According to officials, Katkar was returning home after duty when his vehicle was allegedly hit by a two-wheeler carrying the accused. What began as a heated argument quickly turned violent when the duo attacked Katkar with a sharp weapon, a koyta, causing severe injuries to his head and hand.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 10:03 AM IST
Pune Police Constable Attacked With Koyta On Law College Road; 2 Assailants Absconding |

Pune: A police constable attached to the Crime Branch was brutally attacked by two unidentified men on Law College Road late Sunday night following a dispute over a minor vehicle collision. The incident has raised serious questions about law and order in the city.

Details On The Attack

The injured officer has been identified as Amol Katkar, currently serving with Crime Branch Unit 3. According to officials, Katkar was returning home after duty when his vehicle was allegedly hit by a two-wheeler carrying the accused. What began as a heated argument quickly turned violent when the duo attacked Katkar with a sharp weapon, a koyta (sickle), causing severe injuries to his head and hand.

Following the assault, the attackers fled from the spot, leaving Katkar grievously injured. Passersby immediately rushed him to Sahyadri Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. CCTV footage from the vicinity has been obtained and is being examined to trace the culprits’ movements before and after the attack.

article-image

'Accused Caught On CCTV, Will Be Held Soon': Cops

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Senior Police Inspector Girisha Nimbalkar of Deccan Police Station confirmed that the police have crucial leads from the footage. “We have recovered CCTV visuals of the accused. They will be tracked soon and strict action will be taken,” Nimbalkar said, adding that Katkar is currently stable but remains under medical supervision.

