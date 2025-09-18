Pune Crime: Minor Son, Three Friends Attack Man With Koyta Over Dating His Mother In Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Dapodi

Dapodi Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Four minors attacked a man with a koyta, seriously injuring him in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Dapodi area on Wednesday evening. The reason behind this attack was that the injured man was having an extramarital affair with the accused's mother. This angered her son, and he and his friends were determined to kill her illicit lover.

A 29-year-old man, owning a small finance bank and resident of Jay Bhim Nagar in Dapodi, has complained to the Dapodi Police Station. Dapodi Police have detained four minors, two aged 16 and two aged 17, for attacking the man. A case of attempted murder and physical assault has been registered against them, and all of them have been produced in front of the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

According to police reports, the woman's 16-year-old son gathered his three friends and confronted the victim about his affair with his mother. An argument broke out, resulting in the man being attacked.

A police official said, "The victim and the accused's mother both had an extramarital affair, which angered the woman's boy. That’s why they were intending to kill him, but their attack failed." Police also said that the woman works at a private IT firm in Pune, while her son doesn’t do anything. Their financial condition is not so great, noted an official.

Senior Police Inspector Mahadev Koli, in charge of the Dapodi Police Station, confirmed the incident. He told The Free Press Journal, "We have detained all the minor accused, and they have been produced in front of JJB. According to doctors, the victim is currently out of danger. We are investigating the matter further."