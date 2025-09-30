Pune: Asaduddin Owaisi Slams BJP Over Unemployment, Communal Politics; AIMIM To Contest Maharashtra Civic Polls Independently | Anand Chaini

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi visited Patrakar Bhawan in Pune on Tuesday. While addressing the media, Owaisi targeted the BJP government, alleging that the youth who supported the saffron party are now facing rampant unemployment, exam paper leaks and widening economic inequality. “There is no scope for regular employment under the BJP government. Even salaried jobs are too few," he added.

Accusing the government of targeting minorities, he said Muslims are being pushed through bulldozer politics and other means. "Decisions like the abolition of Article 370, the passage of the Triple Talaq law, and changes in Waqf regulations, implemented through a dictatorial approach, are known to everyone," he said.

Highlighting incidents of harassment of the Qureshi community in Maharashtra by "gau rakshak" groups, Owaisi said AIMIM’s agenda is not to become ministers or hold high positions but to address basic civic concerns. “We follow the Constitution and principles of equality. If we come to power, our approach will be the same for all," he said.

On the issue of population control, he countered claims about Muslims overtaking Hindus in numbers. "According to the Total Fertility Rate (TFR), the Muslim population has actually decreased. It will never surpass the Hindu population," he said.

Criticising political intolerance, Owaisi questioned why a single Muslim candidate is often unacceptable in Maharashtra’s constituencies. “Instead of working for the youth, the government is diverting them into Hindu-Muslim issues," he said.

Speaking about Operation Sindoor, Owaisi said, “No one is asking how the terrorist entered Pahalgam. Approximately 10 lakh Army personnel have been deployed in the area.”

He further questioned, “What is the need to play cricket with Pakistan? If they do not play, they have not received the match fee. After winning the Asia Cup, the Prime Minister is saying Operation Sindoor. This is like an insult to the victims.”

Owaisi concluded by saying that his party is ready to contest the civic body elections independently across Maharashtra. “The government is putting up a Hindu-Muslim show, but one day it will end. The real duty of the government is to focus on ground realities and work for the betterment of the people,” he added.