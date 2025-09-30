 Dhammachakra Pravartan Diwas 2025: Special Trains Announced From Pune, Nashik & Solapur To Nagpur
Dhammachakra Pravartan Diwas is the historic day on which Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar accepted Buddhism along with his followers in 1956. Followers of Dr Ambedkar offer salutations on this day

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 12:10 PM IST
Dhammachakra Pravartan Diwas 2025: Special Trains Announced From Pune, Nashik & Solapur To Nagpur | File Pic (Representative Image)

Dhammachakra Pravartan Diwas is the historic day on which Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar accepted Buddhism along with his followers in 1956. Followers of Dr Ambedkar offer salutations on this day.

Meanwhile, Central Railway has decided to run special trains for the convenience of passengers travelling to Nagpur for the Dhammachakra Pravartan Diwas.

Pune – Nagpur – Pune Unreserved Special (2 services)

01215 Unreserved Special will leave Pune on October 1 at 14.50 hrs and arrive at Nagpur at 07.30 hrs the next day. (1 service)

01216 Unreserved Special will leave Nagpur on October 2 at 23.00 hrs and arrive at Pune at 16.20 hrs the next day. (1 service)

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar), Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Pachora, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon, Pulgaon, Wardha and Ajni.

Composition: 16 Sleeper Class/General Second Class and 2 Second Seating-cum-Guard’s Brake Vans.

Solapur – Nagpur – Solapur Unreserved Special (2 services)

01029 Unreserved Special will leave Solapur on October 1 at 09.50 hrs and arrive at Nagpur at 05.10 hrs the next day. (1 service)

01030 Unreserved Special will leave Nagpur on October 2 at 23.30 hrs and arrive at Solapur at 23.45 hrs the next day. (1 service)

Halts: Kurduvadi, Daund, Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar), Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Pachora, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon, Pulgaon, Wardha and Ajni.

Composition: 16 Sleeper Class/General Second Class and 2 Second Seating-cum-Guard’s Brake Vans.

Nashik Road – Nagpur – Nashik Road MEMU Unreserved Special (2 services)

01231 Unreserved MEMU Special will leave Nashik Road on October 1 at 18.00 hrs and arrive at Nagpur at 08.00 hrs the next day. (1 service)

01232 Unreserved MEMU Special will leave Nagpur on October 2 at 16.20 hrs and arrive at Nashik Road at 03.45 hrs the next day. (1 service)

Halts: Manmad, Chalisgaon, Pachora, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon, Pulgaon, Wardha and Ajni.

Nashik Road – Nagpur – Nashik Road MEMU Unreserved Special (4 services)

01233 Unreserved MEMU Special will leave Nashik Road on October 3 & October 4 at 04.15 hrs and arrive at Nagpur at 15.40 hrs the same day. (2 services)

01234 Unreserved MEMU Special will leave Nagpur on October 3 & October 4 at 16.20 hrs and arrive at Nashik Road at 03.45 hrs the next day. (2 services)

Halts: Manmad, Chalisgaon, Pachora, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon, Pulgaon, Wardha and Ajni.

Composition: 8-Car MEMU.

Reservation: Bookings for special trains 01132 & 01131 are open at all computerised reservation centres and on the website www.irctc.co.in.

Tickets for unreserved coaches can be booked through UTS with normal charges as applicable for superfast Mail/Express trains.

For detailed timings at halts of special trains, please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES App.

Passengers are requested to avail these special train services and travel with valid tickets to avoid inconvenience.

