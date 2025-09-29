 Pune: Ajit Pawar Reviews Pimpri-Chinchwad Projects, Announces Land Acquisition For Wider Roads In Chakan To Ease Traffic Congestion
Pune: Ajit Pawar Reviews Pimpri-Chinchwad Projects, Announces Land Acquisition For Wider Roads In Chakan To Ease Traffic Congestion

After taking a review meeting with key Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) officials, Ajit Pawar went to Chakan. There he spoke to media

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 06:46 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar | File Picture

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Pune District Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar visited Pimpri-Chinchwad and Chakan on Monday, where he took a review of multiple developmental projects. While speaking to reporters, Pawar acknowledged Chakan's increasing traffic congestion problems, saying land needs to be acquired. 

After taking a review meeting with key Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) officials, Ajit Pawar went to Chakan. There he spoke to media. 

Ajit Pawar said, "The increasing number of vehicles in Chakan is causing the roads to feel narrow. As a result, the government is regrettably forced to acquire land from farmers to widen these roads. If government land had been available, this situation would not have arisen. The trucks and containers are large. Encroachments in Chakan have been removed. Once the rain stops, road work will resume."

"We have undertaken work that can be done during the rain, and many projects have already been completed. Work will gain momentum once the rain ceases. Farmers will be helped and compensated," said Ajit Pawar. 

article-image

Further speaking about the Talegaon Dabhade-Chakan-Uruli Kanchan Railway Line, Pawar said, "The Nashik to Pune railway line was initially to be constructed by the State Government. However, the Railway Ministry has now informed us that the State Government is not to proceed with this route. Therefore, the State cannot build this line. The Central Government will now construct this route. The project has been taken over by them, and they will be responsible for its implementation."

'Maharashtra Leaders Are Mature Enough'

Large events have been cancelled due to torrential rains for the past few weeks in Maharashtra. Multiple parties have criticised Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) about conducting their Dussehra rally. When asked about the Shiv Sena (UBT) Dussehra gathering, Pawar stated, "I do not want to comment on this. The leaders of every political party are mature. They are capable of making their own decisions. They should make their decision based on their conscience."

Pawar Reviews RFD, Meets Small-Scale Industry Representatives in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Ajit Pawar also chaired a review meeting at the PCMC headquarters on ongoing riverfrontdevelopment (RFD) projects for the Mula, Mutha, Pawana, and Indrayani rivers. Senior civic officials from Pune attended this meeting. Discussions focused on monsoon-related flooding, river cleanliness, removal of obstructions, and flood control measures. While speaking to officials, Pawar stressed that strategies must factor in changing rainfall patterns, riverbed widths, and ecological concerns while ensuring urban growth. He urged both municipal corporations of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad to maintain close coordination and adopt urgent measures for citizen safety during monsoons.

In a separate session, Pawar met small-scale industry representatives to discuss issues like industrial park development, hazardous waste disposal, infrastructure in industrial zones, and allocation of land for substations and conservation efforts. He assured proactive steps to address their concerns.

