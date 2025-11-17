 Latur: 64th Maharashtra Marathi Theatre Competition Begins With Vibrant Opening
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneLatur: 64th Maharashtra Marathi Theatre Competition Begins With Vibrant Opening

Latur: 64th Maharashtra Marathi Theatre Competition Begins With Vibrant Opening

A vibrant, festive atmosphere has gripped the city’s theatre circuit as the event gets underway. The competition, featuring 12 plays, is organised at the Late Dagdojirao Deshmukh Memorial Hall in the Market Yard area

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 11:02 PM IST
article-image
Latur: 64th Maharashtra Marathi Theatre Competition Begins With Vibrant Opening | Sourced

Latur: The 64th Maharashtra Rajya Houshi Marathi Natya Spardha, eagerly awaited by artistes and theatre lovers across the district, started on Monday. The event was inaugurated on Sunday at 7pm.

A vibrant, festive atmosphere has gripped the city’s theatre circuit as the event gets underway. The competition, featuring 12 plays, is organised at the Late Dagdojirao Deshmukh Memorial Hall in the Market Yard area. Thousands of local artistes are set to enthral audiences with their performances and creative presentations.

Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar and Cultural Affairs Department Secretary Kiran Kulkarni have been guiding the event, which unfolds with great enthusiasm in Latur, said Cultural Affairs Director Bibhishan Chavare.

Read Also
Pune: Labour Commissioner’s Office Summons TCS Over Alleged Illegal Layoffs; Hearing Tomorrow
article-image

Over the next 12 days, one play will be staged every evening at 7pm. The festival features dramas spanning historical, social, family, mystery and comic themes.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: India-Russia Relations Crucial For World Peace, Says EAM S Jaishankar
VIDEO: India-Russia Relations Crucial For World Peace, Says EAM S Jaishankar
16th Finance Commission Submits Report To President Droupadi Murmu
16th Finance Commission Submits Report To President Droupadi Murmu
Mumbai Crime: 39-Year-Old Man Bludgeoned To Death Inside Girgaum Office; VP Road Police Arrest Accused
Mumbai Crime: 39-Year-Old Man Bludgeoned To Death Inside Girgaum Office; VP Road Police Arrest Accused
Thane Court Convicts 3 Men In 2021 Murder Case Using Mobile Video Evidence; All Sentenced To Life Imprisonment
Thane Court Convicts 3 Men In 2021 Murder Case Using Mobile Video Evidence; All Sentenced To Life Imprisonment

Latur’s artistes have invested significant effort in bringing these productions to life, and many performers will make strong first appearances on stage, marking one of the highlights of this year’s competition.

The organising committee has completed preparations and appealed to theatre enthusiasts to attend in large numbers and extend wholehearted support to local artistes.

Read Also
Pune: Labour Commissioner’s Office Summons TCS Over Alleged Illegal Layoffs; Hearing Tomorrow
article-image

Audiences will get to experience the directorial work of:

Kalyan Waghmare – Re Shunya Mana

Ganpat Venugopal Kulkarni – Antarchhidra: The Black Hole

Abhay Rathod – Beimaani

Vishal Lamture – Ratmatra

Pradeep Bhokare – Ghaat

Sanjay P Ayachit – Teddy Bear

Jyotiba Bade – Ithe Oshlala Mrutyu

Pandurang Waghmare – Visawa

Pramod Kamble – Vitthala

Suvarna Burande – Sanket Milanacha

Shailesh Gojamgunde – Unhatla Chandana

Mahesh Sabnis – Daastaan

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Latur: 64th Maharashtra Marathi Theatre Competition Begins With Vibrant Opening

Latur: 64th Maharashtra Marathi Theatre Competition Begins With Vibrant Opening

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rural Police Nab Key Accused In Rs 2.15 Lakh Hardware Shop Robbery

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rural Police Nab Key Accused In Rs 2.15 Lakh Hardware Shop Robbery

Beed: Authorities Free 31 Bonded Labourers Forced Into Work In Majalgaon

Beed: Authorities Free 31 Bonded Labourers Forced Into Work In Majalgaon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CMIA Delegation Meets CM Devendra Fadnavis, Seeks Better Roads, Air...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CMIA Delegation Meets CM Devendra Fadnavis, Seeks Better Roads, Air...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Shivers At 10°C As Cold Wave Intensifies

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Shivers At 10°C As Cold Wave Intensifies