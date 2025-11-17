Latur: 64th Maharashtra Marathi Theatre Competition Begins With Vibrant Opening | Sourced

Latur: The 64th Maharashtra Rajya Houshi Marathi Natya Spardha, eagerly awaited by artistes and theatre lovers across the district, started on Monday. The event was inaugurated on Sunday at 7pm.

A vibrant, festive atmosphere has gripped the city’s theatre circuit as the event gets underway. The competition, featuring 12 plays, is organised at the Late Dagdojirao Deshmukh Memorial Hall in the Market Yard area. Thousands of local artistes are set to enthral audiences with their performances and creative presentations.

Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar and Cultural Affairs Department Secretary Kiran Kulkarni have been guiding the event, which unfolds with great enthusiasm in Latur, said Cultural Affairs Director Bibhishan Chavare.

Over the next 12 days, one play will be staged every evening at 7pm. The festival features dramas spanning historical, social, family, mystery and comic themes.

Latur’s artistes have invested significant effort in bringing these productions to life, and many performers will make strong first appearances on stage, marking one of the highlights of this year’s competition.

The organising committee has completed preparations and appealed to theatre enthusiasts to attend in large numbers and extend wholehearted support to local artistes.

Audiences will get to experience the directorial work of:

Kalyan Waghmare – Re Shunya Mana

Ganpat Venugopal Kulkarni – Antarchhidra: The Black Hole

Abhay Rathod – Beimaani

Vishal Lamture – Ratmatra

Pradeep Bhokare – Ghaat

Sanjay P Ayachit – Teddy Bear

Jyotiba Bade – Ithe Oshlala Mrutyu

Pandurang Waghmare – Visawa

Pramod Kamble – Vitthala

Suvarna Burande – Sanket Milanacha

Shailesh Gojamgunde – Unhatla Chandana

Mahesh Sabnis – Daastaan