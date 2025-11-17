 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CMIA Delegation Meets CM Devendra Fadnavis, Seeks Better Roads, Air Connectivity & Industrial Facilities
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 10:51 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CMIA Delegation Meets CM Devendra Fadnavis, Seeks Better Roads, Air Connectivity & Industrial Facilities | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A delegation of the Chamber of Marathwada Agriculture and Industries (CMIA), including president Utsav Machhar and honorary secretary Mihir Saundalgekar, met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday and discussed various problems faced by industries. The delegation demanded better roads, network service, air connectivity to domestic destinations, industrial facilities and essential amenities.

The condition of roads in the industrial areas and on the Bidkin–Chitegaon stretch is very poor and requires immediate repairs. A demand was made to undertake the work without delay. The Auric (Bidkin and Shendra) area frequently faces mobile network problems, and the delegation said towers must be erected immediately.

Other demands included repairing the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Pune Highway, providing air connectivity from the city to more domestic destinations and starting an air cargo service.

CMIA also sought 10 acres of land for establishing a skill development centre and another 10 acres for attracting IT projects with plug-and-play facilities. A demand was also made to expedite works on the high-joining Auric–Bidkin–Shendra and retain the tariff classification of the hotel and hospitality sector.

Fadnavis reacted positively to the demands and assured completion of road works in Chitegaon–Bidkin, Wadgaon Kolhati, Sajapur and Karodi. He also assured immediate action on other points discussed for the district’s industrial development.

OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save, Rajya Sabha MP Bhagwat Karad and others were present.

