 Beed: Authorities Free 31 Bonded Labourers Forced Into Work In Majalgaon
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneBeed: Authorities Free 31 Bonded Labourers Forced Into Work In Majalgaon

Beed: Authorities Free 31 Bonded Labourers Forced Into Work In Majalgaon

All the rescued labourers belonged to tribal communities. They had been forcibly dragged into labour for the past three months, made to work and frequently beaten and threatened in Majalgaon taluka

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 10:56 PM IST
article-image
Beed: Authorities Free 31 Bonded Labourers Forced Into Work In Majalgaon | Sourced

Beed: In a joint action by the district collectorate, the District Funds Service Authority and the Jansahas organisation, 31 bonded labourers were rescued in Majalgaon taluka in Beed district on Sunday.

All the rescued labourers belonged to tribal communities. They had been forcibly dragged into labour for the past three months, made to work and frequently beaten and threatened in Majalgaon taluka. Their relatives had lodged complaints, prompting the rescue operation carried out under the guidance of District and Sessions Judge Anand Yawalkar and District Collector Vivek Johnson.

The operation was conducted by Sub-Divisional Officer Gaurav Ingole, Tehsildar Santosh Ruikar, PI Balak Koli, Labour Officer Ajay Lavhale and others.

Read Also
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Removed Overnight From Pune Tehsil Office; Immediate...
article-image

The rescued labourers met Collector Johnson at the District Collectorate on Sunday. Johnson heard their concerns and informed them about government schemes and measures to ensure children receive proper education so they can be brought into the mainstream. All the labourers were from the Jalgaon district, and the Jalgaon district collector was informed and requested to make arrangements for the children’s education.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: India-Russia Relations Crucial For World Peace, Says EAM S Jaishankar
VIDEO: India-Russia Relations Crucial For World Peace, Says EAM S Jaishankar
16th Finance Commission Submits Report To President Droupadi Murmu
16th Finance Commission Submits Report To President Droupadi Murmu
Mumbai Crime: 39-Year-Old Man Bludgeoned To Death Inside Girgaum Office; VP Road Police Arrest Accused
Mumbai Crime: 39-Year-Old Man Bludgeoned To Death Inside Girgaum Office; VP Road Police Arrest Accused
Thane Court Convicts 3 Men In 2021 Murder Case Using Mobile Video Evidence; All Sentenced To Life Imprisonment
Thane Court Convicts 3 Men In 2021 Murder Case Using Mobile Video Evidence; All Sentenced To Life Imprisonment
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Latur: 64th Maharashtra Marathi Theatre Competition Begins With Vibrant Opening

Latur: 64th Maharashtra Marathi Theatre Competition Begins With Vibrant Opening

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rural Police Nab Key Accused In Rs 2.15 Lakh Hardware Shop Robbery

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rural Police Nab Key Accused In Rs 2.15 Lakh Hardware Shop Robbery

Beed: Authorities Free 31 Bonded Labourers Forced Into Work In Majalgaon

Beed: Authorities Free 31 Bonded Labourers Forced Into Work In Majalgaon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CMIA Delegation Meets CM Devendra Fadnavis, Seeks Better Roads, Air...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CMIA Delegation Meets CM Devendra Fadnavis, Seeks Better Roads, Air...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Shivers At 10°C As Cold Wave Intensifies

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Shivers At 10°C As Cold Wave Intensifies