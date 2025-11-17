Beed: Authorities Free 31 Bonded Labourers Forced Into Work In Majalgaon | Sourced

Beed: In a joint action by the district collectorate, the District Funds Service Authority and the Jansahas organisation, 31 bonded labourers were rescued in Majalgaon taluka in Beed district on Sunday.

All the rescued labourers belonged to tribal communities. They had been forcibly dragged into labour for the past three months, made to work and frequently beaten and threatened in Majalgaon taluka. Their relatives had lodged complaints, prompting the rescue operation carried out under the guidance of District and Sessions Judge Anand Yawalkar and District Collector Vivek Johnson.

The operation was conducted by Sub-Divisional Officer Gaurav Ingole, Tehsildar Santosh Ruikar, PI Balak Koli, Labour Officer Ajay Lavhale and others.

The rescued labourers met Collector Johnson at the District Collectorate on Sunday. Johnson heard their concerns and informed them about government schemes and measures to ensure children receive proper education so they can be brought into the mainstream. All the labourers were from the Jalgaon district, and the Jalgaon district collector was informed and requested to make arrangements for the children’s education.