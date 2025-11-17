Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Shivers At 10°C As Cold Wave Intensifies | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city has been grappling with a cold wave for the past week. The minimum temperature on Monday dropped to 10°C, leading to persistent chilly weather. Senior meteorologist Ramchandra Sable said the minimum temperature may continue to remain around 11°C-12°C in the coming days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Monday’s minimum temperature was 10°C, the lowest recorded so far this season.

The cold has taken a toll on residents’ health. Hospitals and clinics are witnessing a rise in cases of fever, cold and cough. The chill intensifies from evening and lasts until around 11am the next day.

Citizens get some relief only for three to four hours in the afternoon when the sun is overhead. Although sunlight is present, the chill in the air continues. Due to the fluctuating temperature, complaints related to the ear, nose and throat are increasing.

Date Min Temp Max Temp Weather

Nov 17 10°C 29°C Cold Wave

Nov 18 10°C 30°C Clear sky

Nov 19 11°C 31°C Clear sky

Nov 20 12°C 32°C Clear sky

Nov 21 12°C 32°C Clear sky

Nov 22 12°C 32°C Clear sky

Nov 23 12°C 32°C Clear sky