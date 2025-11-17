Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rural Police Nab Key Accused In Rs 2.15 Lakh Hardware Shop Robbery

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rural Police Nab Key Accused In Rs2.15 Lakh Hardware Shop Robbery | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural police arrested a hardcore robber who stole cash and articles worth Rs2.15 lakh from a hardware shop in Pachod. Police have seized articles worth Rs4.58 lakh from him.

According to the details, the Gurukrupa Machinery and Hardware shop was robbed on Oct 22. CCTV footage showed the robbers stealing cash and goods worth Rs2.15 lakh between 4.15am and 5.15am. They were seen fleeing in a four-wheeler (MH 14 CX 8545). A case was registered with the Pachod Police Station.

Under the guidance of SP Dr Vinaykumar Rathod, the Local Crime Branch began an investigation. It was found that Shaikh Mohsin Shaikh Rafiq, a resident of Tuljabhavani Temple, Khasbaug, Beed, and his accomplices had committed the crime.

Last Thursday, police laid a trap in Beed and arrested Shaikh Mohsin from the Gandhinagar Power House area. During interrogation, he confessed to committing the robbery with his accomplices Shaikh Arbaaz, alias Hanjya (Muhammadia Colony, Beed), Henal Babu Momin (Mominpura, Beed), Momin Irfan, alias Kacchu (Mominpura, Beed), and Shaikh Sikandar (Gandhinagar, Beed). Police seized articles worth Rs4.58 lakh from the accused.