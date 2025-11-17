 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rural Police Nab Key Accused In Rs 2.15 Lakh Hardware Shop Robbery
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rural Police Nab Key Accused In Rs 2.15 Lakh Hardware Shop Robbery

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rural Police Nab Key Accused In Rs 2.15 Lakh Hardware Shop Robbery

According to the details, the Gurukrupa Machinery and Hardware shop was robbed on Oct 22. CCTV footage showed the robbers stealing cash and goods worth Rs2.15 lakh between 4.15am and 5.15am

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 10:59 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rural Police Nab Key Accused In Rs2.15 Lakh Hardware Shop Robbery | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural police arrested a hardcore robber who stole cash and articles worth Rs2.15 lakh from a hardware shop in Pachod. Police have seized articles worth Rs4.58 lakh from him.

According to the details, the Gurukrupa Machinery and Hardware shop was robbed on Oct 22. CCTV footage showed the robbers stealing cash and goods worth Rs2.15 lakh between 4.15am and 5.15am. They were seen fleeing in a four-wheeler (MH 14 CX 8545). A case was registered with the Pachod Police Station.

Under the guidance of SP Dr Vinaykumar Rathod, the Local Crime Branch began an investigation. It was found that Shaikh Mohsin Shaikh Rafiq, a resident of Tuljabhavani Temple, Khasbaug, Beed, and his accomplices had committed the crime.

Read Also
Pune: Labour Commissioner’s Office Summons TCS Over Alleged Illegal Layoffs; Hearing Tomorrow
article-image

Last Thursday, police laid a trap in Beed and arrested Shaikh Mohsin from the Gandhinagar Power House area. During interrogation, he confessed to committing the robbery with his accomplices Shaikh Arbaaz, alias Hanjya (Muhammadia Colony, Beed), Henal Babu Momin (Mominpura, Beed), Momin Irfan, alias Kacchu (Mominpura, Beed), and Shaikh Sikandar (Gandhinagar, Beed). Police seized articles worth Rs4.58 lakh from the accused.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: India-Russia Relations Crucial For World Peace, Says EAM S Jaishankar
VIDEO: India-Russia Relations Crucial For World Peace, Says EAM S Jaishankar
16th Finance Commission Submits Report To President Droupadi Murmu
16th Finance Commission Submits Report To President Droupadi Murmu
Mumbai Crime: 39-Year-Old Man Bludgeoned To Death Inside Girgaum Office; VP Road Police Arrest Accused
Mumbai Crime: 39-Year-Old Man Bludgeoned To Death Inside Girgaum Office; VP Road Police Arrest Accused
Thane Court Convicts 3 Men In 2021 Murder Case Using Mobile Video Evidence; All Sentenced To Life Imprisonment
Thane Court Convicts 3 Men In 2021 Murder Case Using Mobile Video Evidence; All Sentenced To Life Imprisonment

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Latur: 64th Maharashtra Marathi Theatre Competition Begins With Vibrant Opening

Latur: 64th Maharashtra Marathi Theatre Competition Begins With Vibrant Opening

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rural Police Nab Key Accused In Rs 2.15 Lakh Hardware Shop Robbery

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rural Police Nab Key Accused In Rs 2.15 Lakh Hardware Shop Robbery

Beed: Authorities Free 31 Bonded Labourers Forced Into Work In Majalgaon

Beed: Authorities Free 31 Bonded Labourers Forced Into Work In Majalgaon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CMIA Delegation Meets CM Devendra Fadnavis, Seeks Better Roads, Air...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CMIA Delegation Meets CM Devendra Fadnavis, Seeks Better Roads, Air...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Shivers At 10°C As Cold Wave Intensifies

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Shivers At 10°C As Cold Wave Intensifies