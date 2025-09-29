Pune: Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal Flees To London Despite Negative Report On Passport Application | Sourced

Gangster Nilesh Bansilal Ghaywal, who faces multiple serious criminal cases, has managed to travel to London even though his passport verification was marked negative by the Ahilyanagar police. Pune police have now issued a Look-Out Circular (LOC) against him.

Now the question arises here, how could the passport official provide the passport to Ghaywal despite the negative reports in the resident place column?

According to police, Ghaywal applied for a Tatkal passport in 2019 from the Pune regional passport office. He gave an address in Ahmednagar (now Ahilyanagar). But when the local police checked the address, he was not found there.

The Ahilyanagar police at the time sent a report mentioning, not available at the mentioned place in January 2020. Despite the negative report, a passport was issued for him, and Ghaywal later left for London. Now the police are probing how the verification was cleared.

Investigations revealed that Ghaywal has fled to London. To obtain his passport, he gave a false address in Gauri Ghumtandi Market, Kotwali, Malivada Road, within the jurisdiction of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar police. Police have confirmed that his criminal background was not checked when issuing the passport.

Ghaywal has reportedly purchased property in London using wealth acquired through criminal activities, and his son is studying there. A lookout notice has been issued against him as he remains abroad.

Number of cases of Nilesh Ghaywal - more than 12, including murder, extortion, and attempt to murder. He was also jailed under the MPDA Act and booked under MCOCA and is a close aide of gangster Gaja Marne.