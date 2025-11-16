 Pimpri-Chinchwad: PMPML Bus Catches Fire Near Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk; Driver Saves 15 Passengers - VIDEOS
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePimpri-Chinchwad: PMPML Bus Catches Fire Near Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk; Driver Saves 15 Passengers - VIDEOS

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PMPML Bus Catches Fire Near Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk; Driver Saves 15 Passengers - VIDEOS

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's Fire Department promptly rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. The bus sustained significant damage in the incident

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 05:36 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad: PMPML Bus Catches Fire Near Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk; Driver Saves 15 Passengers - VIDEOS | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad were shaken on Sunday morning as a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus caught fire with passengers still inside it. The PMPML bus traveling from Pimpri towards Bhosari suddenly caught fire this morning around 11:45 AM, near the Kamgar Bhavan, near Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk in Pimpri.  

Watch Videos:

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's Fire Department promptly rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. The bus sustained significant damage in the incident. Fortunately, due to the bus driver's quick thinking, all 15 passengers managed to exit safely, and there was no loss of life.

While the bus was heading towards Bhosari from Pimpri, after stopping at the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk near the PCMC's main administrative building, it proceeded toward Nehru Nagar. When the bus reached the front of the Lokhande Kamgar Bhavan, the driver noticed smoke emanating from the bus engine. At this moment, the driver demonstrated presence of mind by immediately opening the bus doors and warning the passengers of the danger, helping everyone deboard. There were 15 passengers on the bus, along with the driver and conductor.

FPJ Shorts
IBPS RRB PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 Out; Here's How To Download
IBPS RRB PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 Out; Here's How To Download
Tuliram Ronghang Asserts All Six Hill Constituencies Will Support BJP In Upcoming Assam Assembly Election
Tuliram Ronghang Asserts All Six Hill Constituencies Will Support BJP In Upcoming Assam Assembly Election
'Welcome To GG & Gill Era': Memefest Sparks As Team India Lost Its First Test Against South Africa At Home In Last 15 Years
'Welcome To GG & Gill Era': Memefest Sparks As Team India Lost Its First Test Against South Africa At Home In Last 15 Years
New Couple In B-Town? Vijay Verma & Fatima Sana Shaikh Turn Up The Heat In Manish Malhotra Couture
New Couple In B-Town? Vijay Verma & Fatima Sana Shaikh Turn Up The Heat In Manish Malhotra Couture
Read Also
Pune: Katraj Zoo To Add Zebras, Lion-Tailed Macaques; Proposes 50% Ticket Hike—Here's What You'll...
article-image

As soon as the Fire Department received the alarm about the bus catching fire, a team was immediately dispatched from the headquarters. Upon reaching the scene, the team first cleared the area for safety and then brought the fire under control. Since the fire spread to the bus engine compartment, it quickly became ferocious within minutes. Traffic congestion was reported in the area during the incident.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Area Evacuated After Suspicious Bag Found; Police Inspection Reveals False Alarm

Nashik: Area Evacuated After Suspicious Bag Found; Police Inspection Reveals False Alarm

Pune: Tambora Metro Flyover Plunged Into Darkness As Lights Malfunction; Commuters Raise Safety...

Pune: Tambora Metro Flyover Plunged Into Darkness As Lights Malfunction; Commuters Raise Safety...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PMPML Bus Catches Fire Near Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk; Driver Saves 15...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PMPML Bus Catches Fire Near Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk; Driver Saves 15...

Nashik: YCMOU Students Bag Awards In Clay Art, Short Film At State Festival

Nashik: YCMOU Students Bag Awards In Clay Art, Short Film At State Festival

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MASSIA To Host ‘Advantage Maharashtra Expo 2026’ At AURIC Shendra

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MASSIA To Host ‘Advantage Maharashtra Expo 2026’ At AURIC Shendra