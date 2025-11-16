Pune: Tambora Metro Flyover Plunged Into Darkness as Lights Malfunction; Commuters Raise Safety Concerns |

Pune: Lights on the Tambora Metro flyover have been non-functional for the past four days, causing inconvenience and raising safety concerns among daily commuters. Several lights on the newly installed flyover have stopped working unexpectedly, leaving long stretches of the route in darkness after sunset.

This issue has raised concerns among daily passengers, particularly those who rely on the metro during early morning or late evening hours. The lack of proper illumination not only causes inconvenience but also creates a sense of insecurity among travellers, especially women and senior citizens who often hesitate to travel in poorly lit areas alone.

Despite the infrastructure being relatively new, the early malfunction has surprised commuters and it sparked questions about maintenance quality. “The flyover becomes pitch dark after 7 pm. It’s risky for two-wheelers and pedestrians. Authorities should fix this immediately,” said Dheeraj Singh, a daily commuter.

“It’s shocking that within a few days of installation, so many lights are already not working. What is the point of good infrastructure if it isn’t maintained? Traffic moves fast here at night. Without lights, even one wrong move can lead to an accident,” said Prakash Viswaraj, a regular commuter who uses the route to commute to work.

Prateeksha Sawant, resident of Sadashiv Peth, said, "Most of the metro stations are dimly lit and it feels unsafe to travel after 7 in the evening, the bridge is newly constructed yet the lights are not working. We urge the authorities to take immediate action and restore full lighting to ensure road safety."

The 105-metre-long cable-stayed bridge, which is shaped as the tambora connectects Chhatrapati Sambhaji Udyan Metro Station to the Peth area such as Laxmi Road, Kumthekar Road, etc. An official response from the Metro administration is awaiting.