 Pune: Tambora Metro Flyover Plunged Into Darkness As Lights Malfunction; Commuters Raise Safety Concerns
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Tambora Metro Flyover Plunged Into Darkness As Lights Malfunction; Commuters Raise Safety Concerns

Pune: Tambora Metro Flyover Plunged Into Darkness As Lights Malfunction; Commuters Raise Safety Concerns

Lights on the Tambora Metro flyover have been non-functional for the past four days, causing inconvenience and raising safety concerns among daily commuters. Several lights on the newly installed flyover have stopped working unexpectedly, leaving long stretches of the route in darkness after sunset.

Indu BhagatUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 05:48 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Tambora Metro Flyover Plunged Into Darkness as Lights Malfunction; Commuters Raise Safety Concerns |

Pune: Lights on the Tambora Metro flyover have been non-functional for the past four days, causing inconvenience and raising safety concerns among daily commuters. Several lights on the newly installed flyover have stopped working unexpectedly, leaving long stretches of the route in darkness after sunset.

This issue has raised concerns among daily passengers, particularly those who rely on the metro during early morning or late evening hours. The lack of proper illumination not only causes inconvenience but also creates a sense of insecurity among travellers, especially women and senior citizens who often hesitate to travel in poorly lit areas alone.

Despite the infrastructure being relatively new, the early malfunction has surprised commuters and it sparked questions about maintenance quality. “The flyover becomes pitch dark after 7 pm. It’s risky for two-wheelers and pedestrians. Authorities should fix this immediately,” said Dheeraj Singh, a daily commuter. 

“It’s shocking that within a few days of installation, so many lights are already not working. What is the point of good infrastructure if it isn’t maintained? Traffic moves fast here at night. Without lights, even one wrong move can lead to an accident,” said Prakash Viswaraj, a regular commuter who uses the route to commute to work.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Car Blast: Agencies Trace 7 Bank Accounts Linked To Dr Shaheen Across 3 Cities
Delhi Car Blast: Agencies Trace 7 Bank Accounts Linked To Dr Shaheen Across 3 Cities
Mumbai News: MP Ravindra Waikar Launches 'MP Sports Festival 2025' With Grand Ceremony In Andheri
Mumbai News: MP Ravindra Waikar Launches 'MP Sports Festival 2025' With Grand Ceremony In Andheri
IBPS RRB PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 Out; Here's How To Download
IBPS RRB PO Prelims Admit Card 2025 Out; Here's How To Download
Tuliram Ronghang Asserts All Six Hill Constituencies Will Support BJP In Upcoming Assam Assembly Election
Tuliram Ronghang Asserts All Six Hill Constituencies Will Support BJP In Upcoming Assam Assembly Election

Prateeksha Sawant, resident of Sadashiv Peth, said, "Most of the metro stations are dimly lit and it feels unsafe to travel after 7 in the evening, the bridge is newly constructed yet the lights are not working. We urge the authorities to take immediate action and restore full lighting to ensure road safety." 

Read Also
Pune: Katraj Zoo To Add Zebras, Lion-Tailed Macaques; Proposes 50% Ticket Hike—Here's What You'll...
article-image

The 105-metre-long cable-stayed bridge, which is shaped as the tambora connectects Chhatrapati Sambhaji Udyan Metro Station to the Peth area such as Laxmi Road, Kumthekar Road, etc. An official response from the Metro administration is awaiting.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Area Evacuated After Suspicious Bag Found; Police Inspection Reveals False Alarm

Nashik: Area Evacuated After Suspicious Bag Found; Police Inspection Reveals False Alarm

Pune: Tambora Metro Flyover Plunged Into Darkness As Lights Malfunction; Commuters Raise Safety...

Pune: Tambora Metro Flyover Plunged Into Darkness As Lights Malfunction; Commuters Raise Safety...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PMPML Bus Catches Fire Near Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk; Driver Saves 15...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PMPML Bus Catches Fire Near Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk; Driver Saves 15...

Nashik: YCMOU Students Bag Awards In Clay Art, Short Film At State Festival

Nashik: YCMOU Students Bag Awards In Clay Art, Short Film At State Festival

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MASSIA To Host ‘Advantage Maharashtra Expo 2026’ At AURIC Shendra

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MASSIA To Host ‘Advantage Maharashtra Expo 2026’ At AURIC Shendra