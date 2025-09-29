 Pune Video: Residents Demand Action As Syringes, Blood-Soaked Gauze Litter Aundh District Hospital Premises
Pune Video: Residents Demand Action As Syringes, Blood-Soaked Gauze Litter Aundh District Hospital Premises

Pune Video: Residents Demand Action As Syringes, Blood-Soaked Gauze Litter Aundh District Hospital Premises

Syringes, needles, saline bottles, used bandages, and gauze can be found all over in the open space of Aundh District Hospital (ADH). Residents and activists are fuming with anger and claim that biomedical waste is not disposed of properly.

Indu BhagatUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 05:11 PM IST
Pune Video: Residents Demand Action As Syringes, Blood-Soaked Gauze Litter Aundh District Hospital Premises

“Sometimes, we find bags of bloody gauze, gloves and bandages just dumped along with the other waste. The dogs at the dump yard rip these apart. This is a serious issue, as infections and other diseases can spread,” said Deepak Kagda, a resident of Sangavi. 

“People coming from the rural parts sometimes are seen urinating in the open space near the hospital, which raises serious concerns regarding the safety and spread of some disease. So obviously, the rules here are not followed," added Kagda. 

“Rag pickers, or even the garbage collector who segregates plastic from the waste, often pick up saline bottles, rubber gloves and syringes. Their work makes them susceptible to contracting dangerous diseases, since they work with no protection. So the hospital administration should be held accountable," said a staff member from the hospital. 

Health Activist Sharad Shetty pointed out that the hospitals and nursing homes are paying some amount every month to the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to collect the biomedical waste, despite that the biomedical waste can be seen dumped in the open space of the hospital. 

“There was a recent shortage of barcoded plastic bags used for biomedical waste. The contractor responsible for lifting this waste had stopped supplying because the hospital administration failed to clear payments,” said Shetty. 

“As a result, the waste is being stored in the dharmashala meant for patients’ relatives. With inadequate equipment, staff members face serious risks while segregating the waste. The piles of biomedical waste within the hospital premises not only create an unhygienic environment but also reflect the irresponsibility of the hospital," added Shetty. 

However, according to the Biomedical Waste (Management and Handling) Rules, it is the responsibility of an institution generating bio-medical waste – hospitals, dispensaries or clinics – to ensure that such waste is handled without any adverse effect to human health and the environment.

Free Press Journal tried contacting Pune district civil surgeon, Dr Nagnath Yempalle, but didn't get any response as he's on leave.

