Pune: PMPML's Double-Decker Trial Bus Runs Empty As Rs 100 Fare Deters Commuters

Pune: PMPML Plans 10 More Double-Decker Electric Buses After Successful Passenger Trials | Sourced

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) faced backlash from commuters during the public trials of the double-decker buses on Friday due to the high fare of rupees 100.

The buses were seen empty during the public trials, as not a single passenger was ready to pay the rupee 100 fare for just a 4-kilometre ride through central Pune.

The trials were set to the feedback of the double-decker bus from the citizens. However, due to high fares, citizens trolled the PMPML administration.

Ramesh Jadhav, a college student, expressed, “I was curious to sit on the upper deck and experience the ride. But Rs 100 for just a few minutes on the bus is too much. Authorities need to think twice before applying such high fares.”

Abhijit Sable, PMPML Driver Union President, Pune, speaking to Free Press Journal, said, “The PMPML fare ranges between rupee 10 and 90 as the maximum fare. Due to a hike in the fare a few months back, commuters are already suffering. However, fare up to the rupee hundred won’t be accepted by the passengers.”

Another commuter, Meena Kulkarni, highlighted, “We welcomed the idea of a double-decker. But for families, the cost becomes too high. If PMPML wants common people to use it, they must keep fares affordable. Why would people spend 100 rupees on the bus if the same distance could be covered by a cab for the same amount?”

Azim Khan, another commuter, highlighted, “Firstly, PMPML officials should ensure the less breakdowns of the normal buses, instead of working to double decker buses. The number of fleets is less, leading to suffering the commuters in heavy crowds or being forced to travel in a standing position. Pune's road conditions are also not familiar with the double-decker buses. The number of fleets should be increased first.”

PMPML officials said the service is still in the trial phase and routes between Swargate and Pimpri-Chinchwad are being tested. The final network and fare structure will be decided after evaluating the trial results.

Pankaj Deore, Chief Managing Director of PMPML, speaking to Free Press Journal, said, “It was on a trial run and was a nominal fare set up for the volunteers. However, the fares will be set up once the trial ends and after discussion with the other officials.”