 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: All India Ulema Board Calls For Reforms In Maharashtra Waqf Board
The memorandum included the demands that the pending cases with the board should be resolved immediately and the digitalisation of the work should gain momentum

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 07:58 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: All India Ulema Board Calls For Reforms In Maharashtra Waqf Board

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The All India Ulema Board demanded that reforms should be brought in the working of the Maharashtra Waqf Board. The hurdles in the work procedure should be removed, and the work procedures should gain momentum. A delegation of the board submitted a memorandum in this regard to the chief executive officer of the Waqf Board at the office at Panchakki on Tuesday.

The memorandum included the demands that the pending cases with the board should be resolved immediately and the digitalisation of the work should gain momentum. The pending works of the masjids, dargahs, kabristans, mutavalli and committee registration should be completed immediately.

Necessary actions should be taken as per section 54 of the Waqf Act, 1995. If the online system is not working due to technical problems, the registration work should be done through an offline system. The work of the general beneficiaries should be completed rapidly.

Common people have to face terrible inconvenience due to the delay in the work. Hence, reforms are needed in the work process so that the waqf board can gain the confidence of the people and people would be satisfied. The delegation included state president Shaikh Asif Mehbbob, Ashraf Pathan, Javed Khan, Syed Ahmed, Shaikh Quyyum and others. 

