 'Pune's Education Hub Now Crime City': NCP (SP) Slams Govt Over Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal’s London Escape
The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction) staged a strong protest near Bal Gandharva Auditorium in Shivaji Nagar on Tuesday, alleging the ruling party's support for the criminals, especially in the case of Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal fleeing to London.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 12:04 PM IST
NCP (SP) Pune City president Prashant Jagtap, addressing the media, alleged that gangsters like Nilesh Ghaywal, who are facing charges of extortion, robbery, kidnapping, murder, and firing, were being allowed to flee to London with the support of Maharashtra’s Home Minister. 

Moreover, Jagtap alleged that the local police have failed to tighten the noose on the criminals. There are numerous notorious individuals who have been booked in multiple cases, yet they continue to roam free.

“Pune city, which was once known as an education hub, has now been turned into a crime city and illegal activities,” Jagtap added. 

While on the other hand, the Union Home Minister has been using the National Security Act (NSA) to jail dedicated patriots like Sonam Wangchuk, who has brought pride to India by winning the Ramon Magsaysay Award.

“This situation is extremely unfortunate for a great democracy like India. Criminals are enjoying a free hand, while those who serve the nation are being punished,” he added.

