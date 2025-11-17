 Nashik: Youth Held For Killing Three-Year-Old Girl In Dongrale; Revenge Suspected
Nashik: Youth Held For Killing Three-Year-Old Girl In Dongrale; Revenge Suspected

In a heart-wrenching incident, a three-year-old girl was brutally assaulted and murdered in Dongrale village of Malegaon taluka. Police have arrested a deranged youth in connection with the case.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 05:29 PM IST
Nashik: Youth Held For Killing Three-Year-Old Girl In Dongrale; Revenge Suspected

According to the information received, Vijay Sanjay Khairnar (24), a resident of Dongrale village, assaulted the little girl and then brutally killed her by crushing her head with a stone. After the child went missing, her family along with villagers, started searching for her.

She was eventually found at a location in a severely injured state. When a local doctor examined her, she was declared dead. The incident led to tension in the village for some time. It is being discussed that the youth committed the heinous act to take revenge on the child’s father following a quarrel between them. Police arrested Vijay Khairnar within half an hour of the incident.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Chitra Wagh has expressed intense anger over the incident. She said, “We stand firmly with the victim’s family. The state government will provide all possible assistance to ensure justice for the little girl. The best lawyers will be provided to the family, and the case will be conducted in a fast-track court. We will not remain silent until the accused is punished. It is time to crush the monsters with perverted minds who roam in our society.”

