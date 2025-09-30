'Gold Is for Women; When Men Wear It, They Look Like Bulls,' Says Maharashtra DCM Ajit Pawar In Pune - VIDEO | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Pune Guardian Minister passed off a sarcastic remark while speaking at an event in Chakan on Monday. Opening a jewellery shop, Ajit Pawar claimed that gold jewellery looks good only on women when they wear it, not on men.

Watch Video:

Speaking at the event, the atmosphere had already turned light, as it happens almost every time when Ajit Pawar is speaking. While talking about the jewellery shop and its products, Ajit Pawar veered off topic and observed some men reportedly wearing gold jewellery in the crowd.

Taking a point from that, Pawar said, "Some people are known as 'Golden Men'." We have seen many 'Golden Men' get clothes stitched out of gold. I want to tell the men and young people: Gold ornaments look good on a mother, a wife, a sister, or a dear daughter."

"They don't look good on men. Men should not get involved in such shenanigans. Don't unnecessarily walk around wearing chains, like the chains put on a bull," said Ajit Pawar.

This has sparked social media reactions. Many are not taking it seriously, while some have started trolling Ajit Pawar. One Instagram user commented sarcastically, "Wasn't he at the jewellery shop opening? He is eating into the business of which inauguration he is present at."