 'Gold Is for Women; When Men Wear It, They Look Like Bulls,' Says Maharashtra DCM Ajit Pawar In Pune - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomePune'Gold Is for Women; When Men Wear It, They Look Like Bulls,' Says Maharashtra DCM Ajit Pawar In Pune - VIDEO

'Gold Is for Women; When Men Wear It, They Look Like Bulls,' Says Maharashtra DCM Ajit Pawar In Pune - VIDEO

Speaking at the event, the atmosphere had already turned light, as it happens almost every time when Ajit Pawar is speaking. While talking about the jewellery shop and its products, Ajit Pawar veered off topic and observed some men reportedly wearing gold jewellery in the crowd

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 11:07 AM IST
article-image
'Gold Is for Women; When Men Wear It, They Look Like Bulls,' Says Maharashtra DCM Ajit Pawar In Pune - VIDEO | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Pune Guardian Minister passed off a sarcastic remark while speaking at an event in Chakan on Monday. Opening a jewellery shop, Ajit Pawar claimed that gold jewellery looks good only on women when they wear it, not on men.

Watch Video:

Speaking at the event, the atmosphere had already turned light, as it happens almost every time when Ajit Pawar is speaking. While talking about the jewellery shop and its products, Ajit Pawar veered off topic and observed some men reportedly wearing gold jewellery in the crowd.

Taking a point from that, Pawar said, "Some people are known as 'Golden Men'." We have seen many 'Golden Men' get clothes stitched out of gold. I want to tell the men and young people: Gold ornaments look good on a mother, a wife, a sister, or a dear daughter."

FPJ Shorts
Asian Development Bank Projects India’s Growth At 6.5%, Services PMI Stays Robust, Driven By Rising Demand For Travel & Recreation
Asian Development Bank Projects India’s Growth At 6.5%, Services PMI Stays Robust, Driven By Rising Demand For Travel & Recreation
Mumbai: Balcony Slabs Collapse In Andheri's P&T Govt Colony Despite Recent Repairs; Visuals Surface
Mumbai: Balcony Slabs Collapse In Andheri's P&T Govt Colony Despite Recent Repairs; Visuals Surface
Claude Sonnet 4.5 Launched: What's New With Anthropic's Latest AI Model?
Claude Sonnet 4.5 Launched: What's New With Anthropic's Latest AI Model?
Mumbai Police Honours Courageous Women Officers Of Juvenile Aid Protection Unit During Navratri | VIDEO
Mumbai Police Honours Courageous Women Officers Of Juvenile Aid Protection Unit During Navratri | VIDEO

"They don't look good on men. Men should not get involved in such shenanigans. Don't unnecessarily walk around wearing chains, like the chains put on a bull," said Ajit Pawar.

Read Also
Pune: Court Denies Bail To Three Accused In Vaishnavi Hagawane Dowry Death Case
article-image

This has sparked social media reactions. Many are not taking it seriously, while some have started trolling Ajit Pawar. One Instagram user commented sarcastically, "Wasn't he at the jewellery shop opening? He is eating into the business of which inauguration he is present at."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Gold Is for Women; When Men Wear It, They Look Like Bulls,' Says Maharashtra DCM Ajit Pawar In Pune...

'Gold Is for Women; When Men Wear It, They Look Like Bulls,' Says Maharashtra DCM Ajit Pawar In Pune...

Multiple Rivers Breach Banks In Jalgaon; Administration Evacuates Villages, Deploys SDRF

Multiple Rivers Breach Banks In Jalgaon; Administration Evacuates Villages, Deploys SDRF

Nashik: 35-Year-Old Businessman Ends Life Over Debt Pressure; Two Booked

Nashik: 35-Year-Old Businessman Ends Life Over Debt Pressure; Two Booked

Nashik: 55,000 Indigenous Trees Planted At Saptashrungi Fort Under Jai Hind Lok Movement

Nashik: 55,000 Indigenous Trees Planted At Saptashrungi Fort Under Jai Hind Lok Movement

Nashik: 210 Tribal Youth To Receive Free Skill Training Under Ekalavya Kaushal Vikas Yojana

Nashik: 210 Tribal Youth To Receive Free Skill Training Under Ekalavya Kaushal Vikas Yojana