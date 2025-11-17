 Nashik: Royal Maratha Wins Golden Age Badminton League 2025 Championship
Milind SajgureUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 05:33 PM IST
Nashik: In the Golden Age Badminton League 2025 – Season 8, organised by Rachana Trust Sports and Cultural Academy, the Royal Maratha team owned by Kaustubh Pawar and Ashish Torne clinched the championship title.

The winning team received a cash prize of ₹1 lakh along with an attractive trophy. The Yashwant Masters team, owned by Nilesh Thakare and Deepak Soman, secured the runner-up position and was awarded a trophy along with ₹60,000 in cash.

The two-day tournament featured six teams — Royal Maratha, Yashwant Masters, Smash Squad, Super Joint, Aditya Shettlers, and Smash Force. A total of 156 players were selected across these teams. After exciting league matches, Royal Maratha defeated Yashwant Masters 6–4 in the final to claim the title.

The Royal Maratha team included: Kaustubh Pawar, Ashish Torne, Mukesh Pawar, Siddharth Tambe, Ravi Pawar, Pankaj Khatri, Aniket Ingole, Harsh Mahajan, Saurabh Shirode, Sujay Agarkar, Anand Dugad, Rohan Patil, Milan Ravani, Ankit Karwa, Vikram Sonawane, Kalpesh Bhandarkar, Amol Savarkar, Arjun Nair, Swapnil Bhamre, Pranav Gadgil, Kishor Chaudhary, Satish Bhinge, Vedika Patil, Rashmi Chopde, Shruti Kulkarni, and Sujata Jadhav.

