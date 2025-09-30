Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Industry Minister Uday Samant Highlights Maharashtra’s Top Investment Status | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The state government has implemented innovative policies for the industrial development in the state. As a result, huge investment has been attracted, and the state has become number one in the investment in the country,” said the state industry minister Uday Samant.

He was speaking during the dedication of the Samruddhi Motorway linkage way to the Shendra industrial area on the 6th anniversary of the Auric City here on Monday.

The Smaruddhi E-way and Auric City Five Star Industrial township in the Shendra industrial estate have been linked, and it was dedicated to the public on Monday. OBC welfare minister Atul Save, MP Dr Bhagwat Karad, MP Sandipan Bhumre, Maharashtra Industrial Township managing director P D Malikner, joint managing director Datta Bhadakwad, Bhaskar Munde, Vijay Rathod, Abhijeet Raut and others were present. Samant released the logo and website portal during the programme held at Auric City Auditorium. Similarly, the coffee table book depicting the work of Auric City for the past six years was also released.

Samant further said, 'Industries are giving preference to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for investment.' The government is committed to industrial growth in the city. Presently, the farmers in the state are facing severe hardship due to floods. The industry should come forward to help them and contribute to the chief minister relief fund.

The success of Auric City is of the industrialists and the farmers who have provided them land in Shendra. The nearby industrial areas are facing some problems, and a permanent solution for them will be sought. For which, 5,000 acres of land will be made available soon. The state has fixed 12 policies for the industrial growth, and Rs 50,000 crore more investment will come in the state in the next year, Samant said.

Save said, the industrial development of the Shendra will enhance now as it has been linked with the Samruddhi Motorway. The transportation will become easier now, he said.