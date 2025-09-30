3.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Koyna Dam Area In Maharashtra's Satara District, No Damage Reported

Koyna Dam, Satara District | File Photo

Satara: A mild earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale struck the Koyna Dam area in Patan taluka just after midnight on Monday. Residents reported the timing to be around 12.10 AM. The epicentre was located approximately 3 kilometres southwest of Helwak, near the dam, according to the Koyna Dam officials.

The earthquake occurred during the late night hours when most residents were asleep. According to locals, no noticeable impact was felt in surrounding areas. Authorities confirmed that there was no damage to property or loss of life in Patan taluka.

Officials from the Koyna Dam management reassured the public that the earthquake did not pose any threat to the dam’s structure or its operations. Regular monitoring and safety measures remain in place to ensure the dam’s continued stability.

About Koyna Dam

The Koyna Dam, located on the Koyna River in the western part of Maharashtra’s Satara district, is one of India’s largest dams. It's a very crucial source of hydroelectric power in western Maharashtra and northern Karnataka.

Constructed in 1962, the dam has a height of 103 metres and a length of 807 metres. It forms the Shivasagar Reservoir, which plays a key role in irrigation and electricity generation for the region. The Koyna area is also seismically active, which makes continuous monitoring of the dam’s structural integrity essential.

The dam quenches the thirst of Sangli, Satara and Kolhapur districts in Maharashtra and Vijapura District in Karnataka. The Koyna River goes on to confluence with the Krishna River in Karad.