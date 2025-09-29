Pune: Woman Killed After Dumper Rams Two-Wheeler In Wagholi; Second Fatal Accident In 15 Days |

A tragic accident occurred on Sunday morning at Wagheswar Temple Chowk in Wagholi, where a woman riding a two-wheeler lost her life after being hit by a speedy dumper. The deceased has been identified as Bharati Prakash Dethe (45), a resident of Vishrantwadi.

According to police, Bharati Dethe was travelling on her two-wheeler around 8 a.m. when the dumper, turning towards Bhavdi Road, rammed into her vehicle.

After being hit, she fell down under the rear wheels of the heavy vehicle and died on the spot due to severe injuries.

Police constable Dattatray Gore lodged a complaint in this regard, and a case has been registered against the dumper driver, Himmat Jalindar Karke (42), a resident of Wagholi.

Yuvraj Hande, Senior Police Inspector, said the accused have been arrested, and the matter is under investigation; accordingly, action will be taken.

Anilkumar Mishra, President, Wako Welfare Association, speaking to Free Press Journal, said, “According to the traffic department’s orders, heavy vehicles are prohibited on Nagar Road between 7 am to 10 am and 5 pm to 9 pm. However, dumpers continue to move around openly, which is a direct violation of the law and a blatant risk to citizens’ lives. The administration fails to strictly enforce these rules.”

This is the second serious accident reported from the area within the past fifteen days. On September 13, 19-year-old Rohitkumar Arun Barnawal was killed after being hit by a private bus on the Pune Nagar Highway.

Other cases

1. On February 28, 2025, Yash Namdev (31), a resident of Parklane Premier Society, Wagholi, lost his life after being hit by a dumper near Lohgaon Chowk in Wagholi. Yash was returning home on his two-wheeler when a dumper coming from Bhawadi hit him, leading to serious injuries, and later he lost his life.

2. Another accident occurred on June 9, when a 37-year-old man lost his life after his car collided with a truck at Gade Wasti Chowk. The accident took place due to rash driving.