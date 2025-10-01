 Nashik: Traditional Kirtidhwaj Ceremony Held At Saptashrungi Gad On Mahanavami
Nashik: Traditional Kirtidhwaj Ceremony Held At Saptashrungi Gad On Mahanavami

As per tradition, the Gawli family from Daregaon climbed the 4,569ft peak carrying an 11-metre-long saffron flag and worship materials. At midnight, the old flag was taken down and the new Kirtidhwaj was duly worshipped and hoisted.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 10:44 PM IST
The traditional Kirtidhwaj ceremony was held at Saptashrungi Gad on Mahanavami, Oct 1, following the Panchamrut Mahapuja. District Collector Jalaj Sharma and trustee Bhushanraj Talekar were present for the rituals at the temple.

At 3.30 pm, the ceremonial flag was worshipped by President Abhay Lohati at the trust headquarters, followed by a musical procession that echoed across the fort from 4 pm.

As per tradition, the Gawli family from Daregaon climbed the 4,569ft peak carrying an 11-metre-long saffron flag and worship materials. At midnight, the old flag was taken down and the new Kirtidhwaj was duly worshipped and hoisted. The Gawli family has maintained this practice for many years, and the ceremony—conducted with immense faith—remains a major attraction for devotees.

The fort resonated with chants of “Saptashrungi Mata Ki Jai” as thousands of devotees joined the celebration. Tehsildar Rohidas Warule, SDO Mahesh Shelar, police officers, trustees, gram panchayat office-bearers and representatives of the traders’ association were present. Shatchandi Yag and Havan rituals were also performed in the temple hall.

The administration, police and gram panchayat ensured planned arrangements for the devotees. Meanwhile, today, the Navratri festival will conclude with Kumarika Puja, Bali Puja, Purnahuti and Aarti on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

