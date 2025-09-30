Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Graduates Urged To Register For 2025 Voters’ List; November 6 Deadline Announced | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Based on the eligibility date of November 1, 2025, the programme to prepare new voters’ lists for the graduates’ constituency has been declared. The graduates whose names are included in the voters lists for the 2020 elections will have to register newly for the list. The political parties should cooperate for it, appealed divisional commissioner Jeetendra Papalkar.

He was speaking during the meeting held at the divisional commissionerate with the representatives of all the political parties accepted by the Election Commission of India (EC) regarding the voters’ list here on Monday.

District collector Dilip Swami, additional commissioner Khulshalsingh Pardeshi, deputy district election officer Devendra Katke and representatives of the political parties were present.

Papalkar said Form 18 has to be filled for registering for the voters lists for the graduates constituency election. Similarly, the graduation certificate and marks memo have to be attached.The original certificate and the marks memo have to be presented to the authorised officer for inspection, or the self-attested or signed by the authorised officer copy of the graduation certificate or marks memo has to be presented.

The voter must complete the graduation from the universities notified by the EC three years before November 1, 2025. It can be presented personally or by post to the election registration officer or assistant election registration officer. The applications submitted collectively will not be considered. One member of the family can submit the application for the other members of the family.

For the 2020 graduates constituency election, there were a total of 813 polling centres, including 760 polling centres and 63 additional polling centres, and the voters numbered 352,396.

The divisional commissioner will be the election registration officer, and all district collectors and the additional commissioner (GA) will be assistant electoral registration officers. Including all sub-divisional officers and tehsildars, there will be 130 assistant registration officers. Similarly, there will be 106 designated officers, including all deputy district election officers, nayab tehsildar (election), municipal corporation’s assistant commissioners and others. In all, 245 officers have been appointed for voters’ registration.

Papalkar said that the bundle of applications will not be accepted collectively from any political party, representatives of the party or any organisation. All should take care that no eligible voters should be refrained from the registration, he said.

Voters’ list preparation programme

Notification Date – September 30, 2025; public announcement in newspapers – October 15; second publishing – October 25; last date of application – November 6; list printing – November 20; draft list publishing – November 25; period for accepting claims and objections – November 25 to December 10. Claims and objections disposal and supplementary list publication – December 30.