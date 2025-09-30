Pune Horror: Man Brutally Beats Woman In Public Opposite Shankar Maharaj Math - VIDEO | Video Screengrab

In a shocking incident in Pune, a man was caught on camera brutally thrashing a woman in public on Tuesday evening. The assault took place opposite Shankar Maharaj Math on Satara Road. The disturbing visuals were captured by The Free Press Journal reporter travelling from KK Market to Chavan Nagar.

In the video, the man, seemingly under the influence of alcohol, can be seen slapping and kicking the woman. At one point, when the woman attempts to board an autorickshaw, he forcefully threatens her to get down. Moments later, he kicks her again, as traffic came to a halt and bystanders looked on in horror.

The exact reason behind the assault remains unclear.

Nilesh Ghaywal manages to obtain passport and travel abroad

Pune-based gangster Nilesh Ghaywal has managed to secure a passport and visa and travel abroad despite facing multiple serious criminal cases, prompting police to launch a probe into the matter, officials said.

A Look Out Circular (LOC) had been issued against Ghaywal, believed to be abroad currently, even as he faced fresh criminal charges in a road rage case in which a man was shot at by five to six of his associates in Pune, police said on Sunday.

"We have already issued an LOC against Ghaywal and now we are probing how he managed to obtain a passport despite having multiple serious criminal cases registered against him (most of them in Pune)," a senior Pune police official said on Sunday.