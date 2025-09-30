 VIDEO: Stray Dogs Attack Girl In Pune’s Khed Taluka; Parents Rescue Her Just In Time
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVIDEO: Stray Dogs Attack Girl In Pune’s Khed Taluka; Parents Rescue Her Just In Time

VIDEO: Stray Dogs Attack Girl In Pune’s Khed Taluka; Parents Rescue Her Just In Time

Local residents say the girl was walking home carrying a food bag when the stray dogs pounced on her suddenly. She started shouting, raising an alarm. It made her parents aware, and they intervened. Due to her parents’ quick thinking on their feet, they rescued her unharmed from the dogs’ grip

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 02:26 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Stray Dogs Attack Girl In Pune’s Khed Taluka; Parents Rescue Her Just In Time | Video Screengrab

Pune: A young girl was attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Papalwadi village of Khed taluka in Pune district. She was returning home, and the dogs suddenly attacked the small girl. This horror was caught on a CCTV camera. Her parents, alerted by her screams, rushed to the scene and managed to pull her to safety. 

Watch Video:

Local residents say the girl was walking home carrying a food bag when the stray dogs pounced on her suddenly. She started shouting, raising an alarm. It made her parents aware, and they intervened. Due to her parents’ quick thinking on their feet, they rescued her unharmed from the dogs’ grip.

After the incident, locals expressed alarm over increasing numbers of stray dogs roaming freely. Many demanded prompt action from the local administrative authorities to control stray dog populations and ensure safety. 

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Rains: Retired ST Official Donates Property Share, Handed Over To CM Devendra Fadnavis For Relief Fund
Maharashtra Rains: Retired ST Official Donates Property Share, Handed Over To CM Devendra Fadnavis For Relief Fund
PhonePe & Mastercard Collaborate To Launch Exclusive Feature Enabling In-Store Payments By Tapping NFC-Enabled Smartphones
PhonePe & Mastercard Collaborate To Launch Exclusive Feature Enabling In-Store Payments By Tapping NFC-Enabled Smartphones
Mumbai: All 6 Women Injured In Kandivali Catering Kitchen Fire Succumb To Burns
Mumbai: All 6 Women Injured In Kandivali Catering Kitchen Fire Succumb To Burns
'Saven Thursday Six Harendra Sixty Rupees Only': Bank Rejects Himachal School Principal’s Cheque For Mid-Day Meal Worker; Picture Goes Viral
'Saven Thursday Six Harendra Sixty Rupees Only': Bank Rejects Himachal School Principal’s Cheque For Mid-Day Meal Worker; Picture Goes Viral

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether any dog was captured or quarantined. Further investigation is ongoing.

Read Also
'Gold Is for Women; When Men Wear It, They Look Like Bulls,' Says Maharashtra DCM Ajit Pawar In Pune...
article-image

Residents in Papalwadi and surrounding areas now live in fear, especially parents reluctant to let children walk alone outside. Calls for systematic measures such as vaccination drives, sterilisation, capturing dangerous dogs, and better municipal monitoring are growing louder.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: 250-Year-Old Riddhi-Sidhi Ganapati Temple Discovered In Pimpri-Chinchwad

VIDEO: 250-Year-Old Riddhi-Sidhi Ganapati Temple Discovered In Pimpri-Chinchwad

Pune: Asaduddin Owaisi Slams BJP Over Unemployment, Communal Politics; AIMIM To Contest Maharashtra...

Pune: Asaduddin Owaisi Slams BJP Over Unemployment, Communal Politics; AIMIM To Contest Maharashtra...

Cash-Only Counters, Filthy Toilets Mar Visitor Experience At Pune’s Katraj Zoo

Cash-Only Counters, Filthy Toilets Mar Visitor Experience At Pune’s Katraj Zoo

VIDEO: Stray Dogs Attack Girl In Pune’s Khed Taluka; Parents Rescue Her Just In Time

VIDEO: Stray Dogs Attack Girl In Pune’s Khed Taluka; Parents Rescue Her Just In Time

AI-Driven Tech Job Cuts By Global Giants, Including Accenture & TCS, Trigger Anxiety In Pune’s IT...

AI-Driven Tech Job Cuts By Global Giants, Including Accenture & TCS, Trigger Anxiety In Pune’s IT...