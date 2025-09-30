VIDEO: Stray Dogs Attack Girl In Pune’s Khed Taluka; Parents Rescue Her Just In Time | Video Screengrab

Pune: A young girl was attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Papalwadi village of Khed taluka in Pune district. She was returning home, and the dogs suddenly attacked the small girl. This horror was caught on a CCTV camera. Her parents, alerted by her screams, rushed to the scene and managed to pull her to safety.

Watch Video:

Local residents say the girl was walking home carrying a food bag when the stray dogs pounced on her suddenly. She started shouting, raising an alarm. It made her parents aware, and they intervened. Due to her parents’ quick thinking on their feet, they rescued her unharmed from the dogs’ grip.

After the incident, locals expressed alarm over increasing numbers of stray dogs roaming freely. Many demanded prompt action from the local administrative authorities to control stray dog populations and ensure safety.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether any dog was captured or quarantined. Further investigation is ongoing.

Residents in Papalwadi and surrounding areas now live in fear, especially parents reluctant to let children walk alone outside. Calls for systematic measures such as vaccination drives, sterilisation, capturing dangerous dogs, and better municipal monitoring are growing louder.