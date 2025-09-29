 Only 1 Day Left: PCMC Urges Pimpri-Chinchwad Taxpayers To Avail 4% Property Tax Rebate
Under the guidance of PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh and Additional Commissioner Pradip Jambhale Patil, PCMC’s Property Tax Department, led by Assistant Commissioner Avinash Shinde, has been conducting a large-scale recovery campaign since April 1

September 29, 2025
Only 1 Day Left: PCMC Urges Pimpri-Chinchwad Taxpayers To Avail 4% Property Tax Rebate

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has urged property owners to clear their property tax dues for the current financial year 2025-26 before September 30 to avail a 4% rebate on the property. With just one day left, PCMC reminded taxpayers on Monday that payments made through the online system before the deadline will qualify for the discount.

Under the guidance of PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh and Additional Commissioner Pradip Jambhale Patil, PCMC’s Property Tax Department, led by Assistant Commissioner Avinash Shinde, has been conducting a large-scale recovery campaign since April 1. As part of this effort, extensive awareness initiatives have been undertaken to ensure maximum participation of citizens.

To directly reach out to property owners, PCMC has deployed a team of 20 officials. These teams have been engaging citizens through telecalling, SMS alerts, notices, and public campaigns. They are encouraging them to pay their taxes on time and benefit from the rebate.

Additional Commissioner Pradip Jambhale Patil said, “PCMC is undertaking a wide awareness drive to ensure that the maximum number of property owners can benefit from the 4% rebate. The scheme is available until September 30. Citizens are responding positively, and we appeal to those who have not yet paid to clear their dues within the deadline and avoid penalties in the future.”

Assistant Commissioner Avinash Shinde added, “The property tax is not just a revenue source but a direct contribution by citizens towards the city’s development. Roads, parks, water supply, and healthcare facilities are funded through these collections. Hence, timely payment of property tax is both a civic duty and a shared responsibility.”

PCMC has urged all remaining property owners to take advantage of this final opportunity and make their payments before September 30, 2025.

