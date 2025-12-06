Ajit Pawar’s Son Jay Gets Married In Bahrain; Aunt Supriya Sule Shares Dreamy Photos | X/@supriya_sule

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's younger son, Jay Pawar, tied the knot with his fiancée Rutuja Patil in Bahrain on Friday. NCP-SP Working President and Jay's aunt, Supriya Sule, shared dreamy pictures of the wedding ceremony on X (formerly Twitter).

Sharing pictures, Sule congratulated the couple and wrote, "Congratulations to Jay and Rutuja on their beautiful wedding in Bahrain today. It is a moment of great joy for our family as they begin this new chapter together." "Wishing them a lifetime of love, grace, and enduring companionship, may they always stay happy and blessed," she added.

According to reports, a total of 400 guests were invited for the wedding. Only two senior NCP leaders, Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare, were reportedly invited for the four-day event at the luxury Jumeirah property in the Gulf nation.

There was a traditional mehendi ceremony on December 4, followed by haldi, baarat, and the main wedding rituals on December 5. The families will spend the afternoon of December 6 playing beach games, followed by sangeet in the evening. The celebrations will conclude with a reception on December 7.

Who is Jay Pawar?

Jay Pawar is the younger son of NCP chief Ajit Pawar and Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar. Recently, there were speculations of him entering active politics and contesting the Baramati Municipal Council election for the post of council president. However, his father said, “I have also heard about it (rumours of his son contesting the polls), but nothing of that sort is going to happen.”

Who is Rutuja Patil?

Rutuja Patil is a Bachelor of Design graduate from Los Angeles. She briefly worked with Adfactors PR before joining her father, Pravin Patil's consultancy, ElevateEdge Consulting Group. The company handles social-media management and digital political communication. According to reports, the firm played an active role in the campaigning efforts of Ajit Pawar and Sunetra Pawar during last year's Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.