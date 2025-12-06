Nashik: YCMOU, Industry Bodies Join Hands To Boost Employability Through Skill-Based Education |

A joint meeting under the Education–Skill Education Integration Initiative was held at the Yash Inn auditorium of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU) in collaboration with the Nashik Industries and Manufacturers Association (NIMA) and Laghu Udyog Bharati (LUB). The meeting focused on enhancing employability and strengthening coordination between industry and academia. A unanimous decision was taken to prioritise industry-oriented education.

The meeting was chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Sanjeev Sonawane. Also present on the dais were Ashish Nahar, NIMA president; Pro-Vice-Chancellor Jogendrasinh Bisen; Prof DM Gujarathi, member of the Management Council; and Prof Surendra Patole, Director of the School of Commerce and Management.

Participants stressed the need for a more employment-oriented curriculum, including practical training based on actual industry operations, short capsule courses, hands-on manuals, QR-linked study material and audiovisual content. The university said it was ready to support two-year short-term research and development projects aligned with contemporary industry needs.

Nahar highlighted Nashik’s growing industrial potential, citing the Mahindra & Mahindra investment project, the inauguration of the Central Power Research Institute lab, the dry port project and Nashik’s selection for the Defence Innovation Centre as key milestones. He reaffirmed the commitment to making Nashik a prime hub for industrial investment.

LUB president Nikhil Tapadia underscored the importance of water conservation, environmental protection and the Godavari cleanliness campaign. He also discussed ongoing initiatives promoting electric vehicle technology.