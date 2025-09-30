CSMC Removes 40 Encroachments At Roshan Gate In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Ease Traffic Flow | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Considering the hurdle to the ongoing traffic between Roshan Gate and Madni Chowk, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) removed the residential and commercial encroachment on the road on Monday. In all, 40 encroachments, including tea stalls, hotels, shops, furniture workshops and unused vehicles, were removed. Rs 7,000 in fines was recovered from seven vehicle owners who parked their unused vehicles along the road.

The traders had encroached on the road by establishing sheds and platforms. Three days back, an ambulance taking a patient to the hospital was blocked due to the traffic caused by the encroachment on the road. The residents of the area informed the municipal commissioner, G. Srikanth, about the incident on his mobile phone.

Srikant immediately took cognisance of the incident and directed the officers of the anti-encroachment department to take immediate action in this regard. On Monday, the anti-encroachment department squad went to the Roshan Gate area and asked the traders to remove the encroachment and remove the articles on their own, or they would be seized.

The traders cooperated with the squad and themselves removed the encroachment. The squad also helped the residents to remove the tin sheets with the help of the cutter machine and removed the parked vehicles. The big encroachments were demolished with the help of JCB.

The action continued from Madni Chowk to Central Naka to Champa Chowk Road on Tuesday morning. The residents and the traders were informed to remove the sheds and other encroachments on their own.

The action was executed under the guidance of G Srikanth and control officer Santosh Wahule by assistant commissioner Naiem Ansari, building inspector Syed Jamshed, Sanjay Suradkar, Mazhar Khan, and the jawans of the Nagari Mitra Pathak.