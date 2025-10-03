CNG Price Increased In Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad & Industrial Hubs From October 2 Midnight | File Photo

Pune: The retail price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for vehicular use in Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and adjoining industrial and IT hubs such as Chakan, Talegaon, and Hinjawadi, has been revised upward by ₹1 per kg. With effect from midnight of October 2, the new CNG retail selling price stands at ₹90.75 per kg inclusive of taxes. Officials have attributed the hike to a rise in the input cost of natural gas used for the CNG segment.

While announcing the revision, the distributor emphasised that despite the increase, CNG remains significantly cheaper compared to conventional fuels. Currently petrol is retailing at around ₹103.99 per litre and diesel at about ₹90.52 per litre in Pune. Passenger cars running on CNG continue to enjoy savings of nearly 47% in comparison with petrol and about 24% in comparison with diesel. For autorickshaws, the savings are estimated at around 25%. The price of Domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG), which is used in households, will remain unchanged.

This price adjustment comes at a time when energy markets are experiencing volatility due to global crude fluctuations and exchange rate movements. These factors have affected India’s fuel pricing in recent months. In April this year, the Union government raised the special additional excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹2 per litre to bolster revenues. This happened despite global oil prices softening.

At the state level, Maharashtra introduced a 1% increase in the one-time vehicle tax on private CNG and LNG vehicles from July 1. This included high-end cars as well. These policy measures, coupled with higher input costs, have added pressure on energy companies.