 Pune Activists Plan Padayatra Tomorrow Against Sonam Wangchuk’s Arrest
Sonam Wangchuk was detained under the stringent NSA on September 26, two days after protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four people dead and 90 injured in the Union Territory

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 12:52 PM IST
Activist Sonam Wangchuk (Screengrab) | X/Sonam Wangchuk

Punekars are all set to hold a padyatra tomorrow (Saturday) in protest of the arrest of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. The march will be from Rani Laxmibai's statue to Chatrapati Sambhajiraje Garden on JM Road at 4 pm.

As per the posters released, during the march, Punekars will protest Wangchuk's arrest, demand his immediate release and call for sustainable development. They will also hold a demonstration in front of the Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, social activist Milind Chavan said, "We are forced to march due to anti-democratic steps by the government in Sonam Wangchuk's arrest. Wangchuk should be released from jail. His demand is valid and will be beneficial for the residents. 95 per cent of the population in Ladakh belongs to the tribal community, and the issues are factual. The government should have thought before his arrest. The government decision should be sustainable and people-centric. More than 100 people will join the march on Saturday."

Prashant Jagtap, NCP-SP Pune City Chief, who recently protested Wangchuk's arrest, said, "Sonam Wangchuk worked in Ladakh, near the country’s border, where life is very difficult. Wangchuk helps poor students get an education. For his dedication, he received the Ramon Magsaysay Award and many other international honours, making India proud. Additionally, he also created special modern tents that help soldiers survive in freezing conditions, which was a big support to the Indian Army. However, the ruling party, showing its dictatorship, arrested him when he started speaking against the government and its corruption. Also, Wangchuk revealed that China has taken control of thousands of acres of land in Ladakh. Revealing the truth to the media, the Modi government put him in jail in Jodhpur."

Meanwhile, Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, has moved the Supreme Court seeking his release.

Angmo, in her plea filed through lawyer Sarvam Ritam Khare, has challenged Wangchuk's detention and is seeking his immediate release. The plea also questions the decision to invoke the National Security Act against Wangchuk.

Angmo alleged that she had yet to receive a copy of the detention order, in violation of rules.

Wangchuk was detained under the stringent NSA on September 26, two days after protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four people dead and 90 injured in the Union Territory.

