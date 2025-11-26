Nashik Kumbh Mela Commissioner Shekhar Singh Directs Banks To Ensure Seamless Financial Services For Devotees | Water Digest

Nashik: "The Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela is scheduled in 2027, and lakhs of devotees from across India and abroad will visit the district. To ensure smooth financial services for these devotees, banks must provide uninterrupted services," said IAS Shekhar Singh, Commissioner of the Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Development Authority.



The authority is currently focusing on strengthening infrastructure facilities, with development works worth crores of rupees already underway through various departments. As part of this preparedness, a meeting of officials from nationalised and private banks was organised.



Officials present at the meeting included Rajesh Deshmukh and Pratik Patil (Bank of Maharashtra), Mayank Kumar and Rajendra Raut (Bank of Baroda), Prabhat Kumar (Union Bank of India), Ritesh Nikam (State Bank of India), and Prasad Roy (Yes Bank), along with representatives from other banks.



Strengthen ATMs & UPI Facilities — Commissioner’s Directives

Singh said, "High-quality financial services must be ensured for devotees, saints, and seers visiting the Kumbh Mela, with maximum use of technology. ATMs must be operational at key locations such as Sadhu Gram, Godavari Ghats, Trimbakeshwar, railway stations, bus stands, and parking areas, with adequate cash availability."



"Additional officers and staff should be deployed to ensure continuous banking operations. QR-based UPI terminals should be activated for vendors, NGOs, transport services, and parking. UPI Lite and feature-phone payment systems should be used in low-network areas," he added.





Utilise CSR Funds for Public Facilities

- Banks have also been advised to use their CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) funds to provide the following facilities for devotees:



- Drinking water arrangements



- Shade and rain-protection setups



- Mobile toilets



- Directional and emergency signage





Banks have been asked to begin obtaining necessary permissions immediately. They must also appoint a nodal/coordination officer for the Kumbh Mela.