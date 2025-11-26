Nashik's Durga Gunjal Wins Two Golds At Endurance Skating World Championship |

Nashik: At the Endurance Skating World Championship 2025 held at the LXT Skating Ground in Kasarsai from November 21 to 23, young skater Durga Gunjal delivered an outstanding performance. Competing in the Under-12 category, Gunjal clinched two gold medals and one bronze, proudly raising India’s tricolour on the international stage.



The championship witnessed participation from over 450 skaters representing more than 12 countries. Athletes from Kenya, UAE, Nepal, Malaysia, Maldives, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Egypt, Thailand, and Senegal were among the major participants.



Gunjal received her medals and certificates from Mangesh Chivate, representative of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Endurance World President Yogesh Kore, Secretary Dashrath Band, Joint Secretary Satish Singh, and Param Pujya Swami Vasudevanandgiri Bahuroopi Maharaj also congratulated Durga and applauded her achievement.



Gunjal’s success is credited to the guidance of her coach, Shyam Chaudhary of Visa Skating Academy. Members of the Visa Skating Academy, Jai Janardan Orphan & Old Age Home, and staff members extended heartfelt wishes to her.





Upon her return to Lasalgaon, villagers and children from the orphanage welcomed her with great enthusiasm. A three-time international champion already, Gunjal is now gearing up for upcoming competitions. Expressing immense joy over her daughter’s exceptional accomplishment, Durga’s mother, Sangeeta Dilip Gunjal, thanked coach Shyam Chaudhary for his dedicated support and congratulated her daughter.