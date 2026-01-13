Canara Bank's Kolhapur Region Records ₹5,830 Crore Business In Dec 2025 Quarter

AGM & RO HEAD Shri. R. Aramirtham and other Senior Officials during Canara Bank’s Business Review cum Strategy Meet organised by the Kolhapur Regional Office. |

Kolhapur: Canara Bank’s Regional Office, Kolhapur, organised a Business Review cum Strategy Meet for the December 2025 quarter in the presence of Pramod Kumar Singh, General Manager & Circle Head , Pune Circle Office.

The meet witnessed participation from 55 branches across five districts — Kolhapur, Sangli, Solapur, Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri. As of December 2025, the Kolhapur Region recorded a total business of ₹5,830 crore, comprising deposits of ₹3,530 crore and advances of ₹2,300 crore.

Addressing the gathering, R ARAMIRTHAM, Assistant General Manager (AGM) & Regional Office Head, highlighted the region’s focus on credit growth, MSME lending and customer-centric banking initiatives. The region registered a remarkable 54 per cent year-on-year growth in gold loans, reaching ₹405 crore.

Canara Bank also demonstrated strong performance in financial inclusion initiatives, achieving over 100 per cent targets in several flagship government schemes. The region achieved 104.59 per cent under PMJDY, 101.58 per cent under APY, 107.74 per cent in Sukanya Samriddhi, 106.34 per cent in PPF, 111.75 per cent in SCSS, and an impressive 175.36 per cent achievement under NPS.

Senior officials, including Murugesan Aramugam , B. Deepchand and Pankaj S. Patil, Divisional Managers, were present during the programme. Branches and officials who achieved outstanding performance across various banking parameters were felicitated with awards.