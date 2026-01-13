 Canara Bank's Kolhapur Region Records ₹5,830 Crore Business In Dec 2025 Quarter
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneCanara Bank's Kolhapur Region Records ₹5,830 Crore Business In Dec 2025 Quarter

Canara Bank's Kolhapur Region Records ₹5,830 Crore Business In Dec 2025 Quarter

Canara Bank’s Regional Office, Kolhapur, organised a Business Review cum Strategy Meet for the December 2025 quarter in the presence of Pramod Kumar Singh, General Manager & Circle Head , Pune Circle Office.

Press ReleaseUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 01:37 PM IST
article-image
AGM & RO HEAD Shri. R. Aramirtham and other Senior Officials during Canara Bank’s Business Review cum Strategy Meet organised by the Kolhapur Regional Office. |

Kolhapur: Canara Bank’s Regional Office, Kolhapur, organised a Business Review cum Strategy Meet for the December 2025 quarter in the presence of Pramod Kumar Singh, General Manager & Circle Head , Pune Circle Office.

The meet witnessed participation from 55 branches across five districts — Kolhapur, Sangli, Solapur, Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri. As of December 2025, the Kolhapur Region recorded a total business of ₹5,830 crore, comprising deposits of ₹3,530 crore and advances of ₹2,300 crore.

Addressing the gathering, R ARAMIRTHAM, Assistant General Manager (AGM) & Regional Office Head, highlighted the region’s focus on credit growth, MSME lending and customer-centric banking initiatives. The region registered a remarkable 54 per cent year-on-year growth in gold loans, reaching ₹405 crore.

Canara Bank also demonstrated strong performance in financial inclusion initiatives, achieving over 100 per cent targets in several flagship government schemes. The region achieved 104.59 per cent under PMJDY, 101.58 per cent under APY, 107.74 per cent in Sukanya Samriddhi, 106.34 per cent in PPF, 111.75 per cent in SCSS, and an impressive 175.36 per cent achievement under NPS.

FPJ Shorts
Amid Karan Aujla's Cheating Speculations, Another Australian 'Mystery Girl' Claims, 'He Has Been DM'ing Me Too'
Amid Karan Aujla's Cheating Speculations, Another Australian 'Mystery Girl' Claims, 'He Has Been DM'ing Me Too'
'Attack On Tamil Culture': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Backs Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan', Attacks Centre Over Film Certification
'Attack On Tamil Culture': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Backs Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan', Attacks Centre Over Film Certification
Isha Malviya Quitting Laughter Chefs 3 For 'Big Bollywood Debut'? Actress Opens Up About Her 'First Big Step' In Industry
Isha Malviya Quitting Laughter Chefs 3 For 'Big Bollywood Debut'? Actress Opens Up About Her 'First Big Step' In Industry
Maharashtra Civic Elections 2026 | 'BJP Trying To Subvert Democracy': Varsha Gaikwad Slams Saffron Party Over Alleged Cash Distribution In Dombivali
Maharashtra Civic Elections 2026 | 'BJP Trying To Subvert Democracy': Varsha Gaikwad Slams Saffron Party Over Alleged Cash Distribution In Dombivali
Read Also
Pune, Mumbai, Kolhapur Industries Tap Global Markets Through Amazon, Boost State Economy
article-image

Senior officials, including Murugesan Aramugam , B. Deepchand and Pankaj S. Patil, Divisional Managers, were present during the programme. Branches and officials who achieved outstanding performance across various banking parameters were felicitated with awards.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Campaigns To Halt Today For PMC & PCMC Polls: Citizens Have Over A Day To Shape Pune &...

Campaigns To Halt Today For PMC & PCMC Polls: Citizens Have Over A Day To Shape Pune &...

Opinion: Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad Civic Polls Witnessed Assembly Election-Scale Campaigning

Opinion: Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad Civic Polls Witnessed Assembly Election-Scale Campaigning

Canara Bank's Kolhapur Region Records ₹5,830 Crore Business In Dec 2025 Quarter

Canara Bank's Kolhapur Region Records ₹5,830 Crore Business In Dec 2025 Quarter

'Corruption Increasing In PCMC; Need To Clean City': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Repeats Charge...

'Corruption Increasing In PCMC; Need To Clean City': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Repeats Charge...

'Have Always Fought Against Each Other, Nothing Different Here': Deputy CM Ajit Pawar On NCP's...

'Have Always Fought Against Each Other, Nothing Different Here': Deputy CM Ajit Pawar On NCP's...