Nashik: Devotees Celebrate Champa Shashti With Traditional Fervour At Deolali's Khandoba Hill |

Nashik: Champa Shashti was celebrated with great enthusiasm at the Khandoba Hill in Deolali, with thousands of devotees raising chants of “Yelkot Yelkot Jai Malhar” and “Khanderav Maharaj Ki Jai,” accompanied by a shower of bel leaves and bhandara (turmeric powder). Devotee Uttam Mande pulled 12 chariots as a part of the ritual. Devotees from the adjoining areas also gathered in large numbers for the celebration.



The festivities at the Shri Khanderav Yatra in Deolali began at dawn with the worship ceremony conducted by Atharva Amale. The idols of Martand Malhari and Mhalsa-Banai were adorned with new attire and ornaments. Aarti was performed by Deolali Cantonment Board President Brigadier N.R. Pandey, Uttamrao Mande, Sachin Thackeray, Nagesh Devadiga, Nita Godse, and Bharat Waghmare.



On Wednesday, the honorary staff and palanquin procession—accompanied by traditional drums—departed from Bhagur on behalf of the Amale family and arrived at the hill. After the puja and maha-aarti, devotees were served mahaprasad. The Annaj Group also conducted a maha-aarti and distributed bhakri with bharit and thecha as prasad to 500 devotees.





Nagesh Devadiga, Suresh Shete, Sanjay Pawar, Santosh Ghode, Vijay Tiwari, Ramniwas Sarda, Sanju Aadhav, Raju Pagare, Sharad Godse, Dharam Papneja, Anil Palde, Nilesh Gaikwad, Naveen Nagpal, and other group members were present for the event.