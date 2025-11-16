 Nashik: Area Evacuated After Suspicious Bag Found; Police Inspection Reveals False Alarm
A stir was created in Nashik city on Saturday night after a bag was found lying on the road near Euphoria Gym, Govind Nagar, but after the police inspected it, it was clear that there was nothing suspicious in it.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 06:04 PM IST
Nashik: Area Evacuated After Suspicious Bag Found; Police Inspection Reveals False Alarm

The police received information that some suspicious items had been left near the Indiranagar underpass along the Mumbai-Agra highway at night. After this, the police immediately rushed to the spot and evacuated the area. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), Dog Squad and other agencies also reached the spot.

