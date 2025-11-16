Nashik: Area Evacuated After Suspicious Bag Found; Police Inspection Reveals False Alarm | X (@ANI) (Representative Pic)

Nashik: A stir was created in Nashik city on Saturday night after a bag was found lying on the road near Euphoria Gym, Govind Nagar, but after the police inspected it, it was clear that there was nothing suspicious in it.

The police received information that some suspicious items had been left near the Indiranagar underpass along the Mumbai-Agra highway at night. After this, the police immediately rushed to the spot and evacuated the area. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), Dog Squad and other agencies also reached the spot.

Senior PI Jayendra Singh Rajput from Ambad police station said, “There was information that some suspicious items had been left near the Indiranagar underpass. We reached the spot there was a box of thermocol, we immediately informed the BDDS. After inspection, nothing suspicious was found in it. There were batteries and some crackers, which are used for celebration inside the box. There is no reason to panic. We request the citizens not to spread rumours.”

The incident spread an atmosphere of fear among people on the backdrop of the recent Delhi Red Fort blast. The agencies are on high alert and have requested that the people should not spread any such rumours and help the agencies keep law and order in.